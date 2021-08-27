Jesup jumps all over Hudson in 34-9 win

HUDSON - There is a new attitude on the Jesup J-Hawks sideline, and the 47-man roster has bought in to what head coach Tim Sauer is gambling on.
Friday night the J-Hawks were all in as they jumped off to a big 21-0 lead and then held on for a 34-9 win over Hudson Friday in the season opener for both teams in Hudson.
"There are not too many people that believe in this team and I told the guys that they must believe in themselves," said Sauer. "We have not had the best start in years past, but tonight we started fast and strong and never let off. We have a bucket on the team and each guy has a chip with b-o-y on them. Bet on yourself. Each guy throws his chip in the bucket because they are all in. I was very excited how we started the game."
On the first play from scrimmage, Corbin Fuelling picked off a Pirates pass at the 32, setting the J-Hawks up in good field position. Noah Sheridan cashed in with a 25-yard jaunt putting Jesup on the board first 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates gave up the ball once again and the J-Hawks had a short march to paydirt.
Senior quarterback Parker McHone scampered around the end for an eight yard score building an early 14-0 advantage just 3-1/2 minutes into the game.
Things continued to deteriorate for the home Pirates as the Hawks pulled off a flea-flicker with the end result being a 69 yard scoring strike from Brevin Dahl to a wide open Brody Clark-Hurlbert.
"We talk about overcoming adversity all the time," Pirates coach Justin Brekke said. "We fell behind 21-0 quickly and kudos to Jesup, they capitalized each time. We need to really work on cleaning things up."
The Pirates held their own from that point, but the J-Hawks struck back with under two minutes remaining in the first half with Brady Reyes hauling in a McHone pass from 7-yards out.
The second half was a little more promising for the home team as they came out and scored on their first possession with Karter Krapfl outrunning the defense for a 19 yard score.
Moments later, sophomore kicker Lyle Olsen kicked a 36 yard field goal and the Pirates were on the move.
"We had that little spark there to start the third quarter," said Brekke after his team cut the deficit to 27-9. "We were successful on an on-side kick, then blocked a punt to get back in the fight. I was proud of the guys for not giving in and fighting back."
The fight was taken away midway through the final frame as the J-Hawks made a quick march down the field and scored to put the game away.
"I told the guys if we come out fast, and we did, then win the third quarter you have a chance," said Sauer. "We held on in the third and we bent but did not break. This was a good win for this team and tonight they will enjoy the win."