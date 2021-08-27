Jesup jumps all over Hudson in 34-9 win

HUDSON - There is a new attitude on the Jesup J-Hawks sideline, and the 47-man roster has bought in to what head coach Tim Sauer is gambling on.

Friday night the J-Hawks were all in as they jumped off to a big 21-0 lead and then held on for a 34-9 win over Hudson Friday in the season opener for both teams in Hudson.

"There are not too many people that believe in this team and I told the guys that they must believe in themselves," said Sauer. "We have not had the best start in years past, but tonight we started fast and strong and never let off. We have a bucket on the team and each guy has a chip with b-o-y on them. Bet on yourself. Each guy throws his chip in the bucket because they are all in. I was very excited how we started the game."

On the first play from scrimmage, Corbin Fuelling picked off a Pirates pass at the 32, setting the J-Hawks up in good field position. Noah Sheridan cashed in with a 25-yard jaunt putting Jesup on the board first 7-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates gave up the ball once again and the J-Hawks had a short march to paydirt.

Senior quarterback Parker McHone scampered around the end for an eight yard score building an early 14-0 advantage just 3-1/2 minutes into the game.

