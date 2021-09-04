 Skip to main content
Jerek Hall last-second grab lifts Dike-New Hartford over Grundy Center
Jerek Hall last-second grab lifts Dike-New Hartford over Grundy Center

DIKE – On a fourth and 10 play, Dike-New Hartford’s Jacob Stockdale saw his protection break down so he rolled to his right.

As Stockdale got into the clear, he let his pass loose. Two players, one his intended receiver and the other a Grundy Center defender went up to catch the ball.

When the play was all over the Wolverines’ Jerek Hall held the ball and DNH had scored with 1 minute and 34 seconds left to pull out a dramatic, 13-10 victory over one of the top squads in Class A on its home field.

“A couple of kids went up for it and ours came down with it,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said.

The victory improved the Wolverines to 2-0.

Grundy Center took the lead early in the first quarter when Logan Knaack hit Dexter Whitehill for a 46-yard touchdown.

DNH answered in the second quarter with a 2-yard Rhett Wardell touchdown run.

The Spartans recaptured the lead on a 28-yard Colin Gordon field goal early in the fourth quarter before DNH pulled out the dramatic win.

“Both defenses played very, very well,” Betts said. “The defenses were just lights out, played exceptionally. Really, the offenses could not get anything goin and a lot of it was how the defense on the other side of the ball was playing.”

Dike-New Hartford 13, Grundy Center 10

Grundy Center;7;0;0;3 – 10

Dike-New Hartford;0;7;0;6 – 13

GC – Dexter Whitehill 46 pass from Logan Knaack (Colin Gordon kick)

DNH – Rhett Wardell 2 run (Nolan Dall kick)

GC --Gordon 28 FG

DNH – Jerek Hall 30 pass from Jacob Stockdale (kick failed)

