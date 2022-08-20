Janesville rolls to week 0 win over GMG

JANESVILLE — Not even a two-hour lightning delay could stop the Janesville football team from picking up its first win of the season with a 56-0 drubbing of the GMG Wolverines, Friday.

The game featured two very dissimilar halves as the Wildcats held only a 14-0 lead at halftime. According to Janesville head coach Dale Eastman, turnovers and penalties held the Wildcats back in the first half.

“We are young at a lot of positions,” Eastman said. “We did not execute very well in the first half. We made some adjustments at halftime--being a little more physical.”

Eastman also noted that the Wildcats new starting quarterback Keegan Eastman settled down and a rejuvenated running game paved the way for the Wildcats big second half performance.

The Wildcats started the second half on fire as sophomore tailback Dane Appleby recorded 63 yards on the first drive of the third quarter to put Janesville on top 20-0.

Janesville rallied for three more touchdowns before the end of the quarter to take a 40-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

After taking a 48-0 lead, the Wildcats deployed their second team offense to wrap up the game. However, sophomore Daniel Britt scored on a 49-yard run on the second unit’s first play on the field with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter.

His first carry of the ball game, Britt credited his blockers for opening up a lane for him.

“I saw an opening on the outside and I knew I had great blockers,” Britt said. “It was great. It was amazing.”

Britt’s touchdown pushed the Janesville lead to 56-0, the final tally of the ball game.

Appleby led the Wildcats with 165 yards on the ground and one score.

“It took my offensive and a big will to win,” Appleby said. “I had to come out of the locker room focused…We came out here and took care of business.”

Keegan Eastman tallied five total touchdowns--four rushing, one passing--with 96 passing yards and 83 rushing yards. Senior Peyton Trees also added a touchdown on nine carries for 57 yards.

In addition to their big night on offense, the Wildcats defense showed up in a big way holding the Wolverines to just 82 yards of total offense.

“I thought the defense played outstanding,” Eastman said. “Just played hard, physical 8-man defense, bringing eight hats to the football and putting pressure on the quarterback all night long.”

According to their coach, Janesville accomplished their goal of starting undefeated and managed to get young players some valuable experience.

“One of the biggest things is you get all 22 guys that dress in the game,” Eastman said. “Because of what the starters did, you are able to get those guys in. That is awesome…The goal was to be 1-0 after tonight. That is what we are…We can only go one game at a time.”

Up next, Janesville hits the road to take on Bishop Garrigan next Friday at 7 p.m.

Janesville 56,GMG 0

Janesville 14 0 26 16—56

West 0 0 0 0—0

Jville—Rogan Gergen 20 pass from Keegan Eastman (2-pt success)

Jville—Eastman 16 run (2-pt fail)

Jville—Dane Appleby 36 run (2-pt fail)

Jville—Eastman 6 run (2-pt fail)

Jville—Peyton Trees 19 run (2-pt success)

Jville—Eastman 10 run (2-pt success)

Jville—Eastman 24 run (2-pt success)

Jville—Daniel Britt 49 run (2-pt success)

TEAM STATISTICS

JANESVILLE GMG

First downs 14 5

Rushes/yds 37-354 27-23

Passing yds 96 59

Att-Comp-Int. 25-7-2 24-5-2

Return yds 95 121

Punts/avg. 0-0 4-32.8

Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-2

Penalties/yds 9-90 4-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

JVILLE—Dane Appleby 16-165, Keegan Eastman 11-83, Peyton Trees 9-57, Daniel Britt 1-49.

GMG—Anthony Waters 9-14, Brenden Becker 12--1, Rider Kupka 4-10, Kaleb Gill 1-1, Jabari Woodbury 1--1.

PASSING

JVILLE—Eastman 25-7-2, 96 yards, 1 TD.

GMG—Becker 24-5-2, 59 yards.

RECEIVING

JVILLE—Rogan Gergen 6-84, Trees 1-12.

GMG—Woodbury 4-54, Jacob Cornwell 1-5.