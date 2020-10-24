Janesville rolls past Kee in 8-man playoffs

Kee made it a close game on their ensuing series with Damon Weber going in from nine yards out.

Pariseau popped in a pair of short scoring bursts of 1 and 2 yards giving the home team a 26-6 lead that they would never relinquish.

The Hawks (5-4) tried to get back in the game after a fumble by their offense resulted in Landon Reams scooping the ball up and outrunning the defense 55 yards into the end zone, but Pariseau quickly got that one back with a 47-yard run with four minutes left in the half.

"We just wanted to win tonight and that was all the inspiration we needed," claimed Pariseau. "We have all worked hard for this moment spending a lot of time in the weight room this summer. The offensive line really helped with great blocks and they just brought it all night. We play as a team and work as a team and it feels good when it happens like this."

The mistakes were few, but the Hawks capitalized when they could. \The Wildcats were up 34-14 with a minute remaining when an errant throw by Dodd was quickly turned into a pick-six and reduced the lead to two scores.

"There were some times when we hurt ourselves," said Pariseau. "But we showed we could respond to that and over come the mistakes. We just kept bringing it."