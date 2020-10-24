Janesville rolls past Kee in 8-man playoffs

JANESVILLE - The game plan was simple for the Janesville Friday night.
The Wildcats wanted to use their speed to wear down a much larger Kee High squad and control the turnover battle.
Janesville did all that and more as they overwhelmed the Hawks, 62-26, and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 8-Man state playoffs next week.
"With the exception of a few minutes late in the first half, we played a phenomenal game tonight," said Wildcats coach Dale Eastman. "I thought Jared Hoodjer had a heck of a game and was phenomenal all night. Carson Pariseau ran the ball hard and showed it will take more than one guy to bring him down. He's a horse out there and as strong as a bull and he is just a great kid. We have a lot of great kids on this team and our sideline really got involved and pushed them."
The Wildcats (8-1) offensive line did a lot of pushing as well as they opened up huge holes for Pariseau and quarterback Leo Dodd.
On their first drive of the game, Pariseau burst through the middle then bounced outside for a long 43-yard jaunt putting the home team up 6-0 in the first 20 seconds of the game.
Janesville's defense halted the Hawks initial drive giving the ball back to their potent offense. Five plays later, Dodd pulled up and hit Hoodjer on a deep route that Hoodjer finished with his first touchdown of the game.
Kee made it a close game on their ensuing series with Damon Weber going in from nine yards out.
Pariseau popped in a pair of short scoring bursts of 1 and 2 yards giving the home team a 26-6 lead that they would never relinquish.
The Hawks (5-4) tried to get back in the game after a fumble by their offense resulted in Landon Reams scooping the ball up and outrunning the defense 55 yards into the end zone, but Pariseau quickly got that one back with a 47-yard run with four minutes left in the half.
"We just wanted to win tonight and that was all the inspiration we needed," claimed Pariseau. "We have all worked hard for this moment spending a lot of time in the weight room this summer. The offensive line really helped with great blocks and they just brought it all night. We play as a team and work as a team and it feels good when it happens like this."
The mistakes were few, but the Hawks capitalized when they could. \The Wildcats were up 34-14 with a minute remaining when an errant throw by Dodd was quickly turned into a pick-six and reduced the lead to two scores.
"There were some times when we hurt ourselves," said Pariseau. "But we showed we could respond to that and over come the mistakes. We just kept bringing it."
The Wildcats responded quickly with a pair of touchdowns in the final minute to take a commanding 46-20 lead into the half.
Hoodjer snagged an eight-yard pitch from Dodd as the half came to an end.
It was Hoodjer second of three scores on the night, but he did the most damage from the other side of the ball.
"We are a group of gang tacklers," said Hoodjer who finished with 24 tackles on the night. "We come at you with different formations and when some of us hit the holes the others are there to make the plays. We have had a lot of guys step up this year and we have yet to peak. There is still a lot more to come."
The Wildcats defense picked off a pair of passes and recovered two fumbles in the game and held the Hawks in check most of the game.
"That pick-six hurt us before the half, but two plays later we got that score back," said Eastman. "We need to correct those errors, and the guys responded very well with two scores in that final minute of the half. Now we get ready for next week and we should find out who we play on Saturday."
