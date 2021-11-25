IPSWA announces 2021 all-state football teams

DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association have announced their 2021 all-state football teams, and a number of metro area and Northeast Iowa athletes are among the honorees.

Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.

Team captains were selected in each of the seven Iowa high school football classes. Captains must be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and are voted on by sports writers in each class.

The captains in each class were Lane Spieker of CAM (8-man), Logan Knaack of Grundy Center (Class A), Casey Trudo of Van Meter (Class 1A), Kolson Kruse of Southeast Valley (Class 2A), Landyn Van Kekerix of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Class 3A), Nick Miller of Lewis Central (Class 4A), and Xavier Nwankpa of Southeast Polk High School (Class 5A).

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.

IPSWA All-State teams

8-man, Second Team

OL Jared Thiry Junior Don Bosco

DL Cade Tenold Senior Don Bosco

LB Jared Hoodjer Senior Janesville

Def Util Dylan Reicks Senior Turkey Valley

Third Team

RB/FB Rowan Carlson Junior Tripoli

RB/FB Kaden Behrens Senior Dunkerton

LB Lawson Losee Senior Riceville

Ret Noah Hanson Senior Turkey Valley

Class A

First Team

QB Logan Knaack Senior Grundy Center

OL Brayden Sawyer Senior Grundy Center

OL Cody Fox Sophomore East Buchanan

K Colin Gordon Sophomore Grundy Center

Off Util Gabe Kopriva Senior North Tama

DL Chet Buss Senior North Butler

DB Dexter Whitehill Senior Grundy Center

Def Util Dayne Zinkula Senior Grundy Center

Second Team

WR/TE Devin McKinley Senior North Tama

OL Ethan Timp Senior South Winneshiek

OL Noah Walthart Junior East Buchanan

DL Mason Harter Junior Wapsie Valley

DL Tate Entriken Senior Hudson

LB Bowen Munger Senior Starmont

DB Dawson Schmit Junior Wapsie Valley

P Kolben Miller Senior North Butler

Def Util Lorne Isler Senior Saint Ansgar

Third Team

WR/TE Adam Greiner Senior North Tama

DL Logan Rausch Senior North Tama

LB Aiden Zook Senior North Tama

LB Tanner Thurn Sophomore East Buchanan

DB Trey Nelson Senior Nashua-Plainfield

Class 1A

First Team

WR/TE Caleb Holthaus Junior Columbus Catholic

OL Cale Jensen Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

DL Wil Textor Junior Dike-New Hartford HS

DL Braden Powers Senior Denver

LB Carson Hartz Junior Columbus Catholic

LB Nick Reinicke Junior Dike-New Hartford HS

DB Parker Adams Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

Second Team

QB Carter Gallagher Senior Columbus Catholic

RB/FB Jerek Hall Junior Dike-New Hartford HS

WR/TE Devon Kollasch Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

OL Luke Koepke Senior Denver HS

DL Mason Knipp Sophomore Columbus Catholic

LB Chase Berding Senior Central Springs HS

LB Nathan Graves Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

DB Trevan Reiter Senior Denver HS

Third Team

OL Logan Beatty Sophomore Denver HS

K Nolan Dall Senior Dike-New Hartford HS

DL Joe Johnson Junior Aplington-Parkersburg HS

DB Mason Sheldahl Senior South Hardin HS

Ret Caylor Hoffer Senior Denver HS

Def Util Waylen Butler Senior South Hardin HS

Class 2A

First Team

WR/TE Drake Wemark Senior New Hampton

DB Blake Janssen Senior Iowa Falls

Second Team

RB/FB Braden McShane Sophomore New Hampton

OL Israel Hernandez Senior North Fayette Valley

K Ivan Orozco Senior Iowa Falls

DL Jacob Burgart Senior New Hampton

Ret Kaleb White Junior North Fayette Valley

Third Team

RB/FB Brayden Onken Junior Osage

OL Cam Stalzer Senior Iowa Falls

DL Barrett Muller Junior Osage

LB Noah O’Mally Senior Osage

Class 3A

First Team

RB/FB Marcus Beatty Senior Independence

OL Korver Hupke Junior Independence

OL Luke Reth Junior West Delaware

LB Wyatt Voelker Senior West Delaware

DB Raub Loecke Senior West Delaware

Second Team

LB Mitch Johnson Junior Independence

DB Keegan Schmitt Senior Independence

Third Team

WR/TE Tate Schmitt Senior Hampton-Dumont

LB Jacob Collison Senior South Tama

Def Util Chase Crooks Senior Charles City

Class 4A

First Team

OL Cole Hotz Senior Waverly-Shell Rock High School

DL Jake Walker Junior Waverly-Shell Rock High School

LB Keenan Tyler Senior Decorah High School

LB Asa Newsom Junior Waverly-Shell Rock High School

Def Util McCrae Hagarty Junior Waverly-Shell Rock High School

Second Team

DL Layne McDonald Senior Waverly-Shell Rock

DB Jacob Pipho Senior Decorah High School

DB Austin Dewey Senior Waverly-Shell Rock

Def Util Noah Stortz Senior Decorah High School

Third Team

WR/TE Joseph Bockman Senior Decorah High School

DL Joseph Hjelle Senior Decorah High School

P Simon Ott Junior Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 5A

Second Team

DB Caleb Raisty Senior Cedar Falls

Third Team

DB Tyree Gardner Senior Waterloo West

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0