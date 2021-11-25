IPSWA announces 2021 all-state football teams

COURIER STAFF REPORT
DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association have announced their 2021 all-state football teams, and a number of metro area and Northeast Iowa athletes are among the honorees.
Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.
Team captains were selected in each of the seven Iowa high school football classes. Captains must be a senior and selected to the first all-state team and are voted on by sports writers in each class.
The captains in each class were Lane Spieker of CAM (8-man), Logan Knaack of Grundy Center (Class A), Casey Trudo of Van Meter (Class 1A), Kolson Kruse of Southeast Valley (Class 2A), Landyn Van Kekerix of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Class 3A), Nick Miller of Lewis Central (Class 4A), and Xavier Nwankpa of Southeast Polk High School (Class 5A).
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association was founded in February 2018 to carry on the tradition of newspapers selecting all-state teams for Iowa high school sports.
IPSWA All-State teams
OL Jared Thiry Junior Don Bosco
DL Cade Tenold Senior Don Bosco
LB Jared Hoodjer Senior Janesville
Def Util Dylan Reicks Senior Turkey Valley
RB/FB Rowan Carlson Junior Tripoli
RB/FB Kaden Behrens Senior Dunkerton
LB Lawson Losee Senior Riceville
Ret Noah Hanson Senior Turkey Valley
Class A
QB Logan Knaack Senior Grundy Center
OL Brayden Sawyer Senior Grundy Center
OL Cody Fox Sophomore East Buchanan
K Colin Gordon Sophomore Grundy Center
Off Util Gabe Kopriva Senior North Tama
DL Chet Buss Senior North Butler
DB Dexter Whitehill Senior Grundy Center
Def Util Dayne Zinkula Senior Grundy Center
WR/TE Devin McKinley Senior North Tama
OL Ethan Timp Senior South Winneshiek
OL Noah Walthart Junior East Buchanan
DL Mason Harter Junior Wapsie Valley
DL Tate Entriken Senior Hudson
LB Bowen Munger Senior Starmont
DB Dawson Schmit Junior Wapsie Valley
P Kolben Miller Senior North Butler
Def Util Lorne Isler Senior Saint Ansgar
WR/TE Adam Greiner Senior North Tama
DL Logan Rausch Senior North Tama
LB Aiden Zook Senior North Tama
LB Tanner Thurn Sophomore East Buchanan
DB Trey Nelson Senior Nashua-Plainfield
Class 1A
WR/TE Caleb Holthaus Junior Columbus Catholic
OL Cale Jensen Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
DL Wil Textor Junior Dike-New Hartford HS
DL Braden Powers Senior Denver
LB Carson Hartz Junior Columbus Catholic
LB Nick Reinicke Junior Dike-New Hartford HS
DB Parker Adams Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
QB Carter Gallagher Senior Columbus Catholic
RB/FB Jerek Hall Junior Dike-New Hartford HS
WR/TE Devon Kollasch Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
OL Luke Koepke Senior Denver HS
DL Mason Knipp Sophomore Columbus Catholic
LB Chase Berding Senior Central Springs HS
LB Nathan Graves Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
DB Trevan Reiter Senior Denver HS
OL Logan Beatty Sophomore Denver HS
K Nolan Dall Senior Dike-New Hartford HS
DL Joe Johnson Junior Aplington-Parkersburg HS
DB Mason Sheldahl Senior South Hardin HS
Ret Caylor Hoffer Senior Denver HS
Def Util Waylen Butler Senior South Hardin HS
Class 2A
WR/TE Drake Wemark Senior New Hampton
DB Blake Janssen Senior Iowa Falls
RB/FB Braden McShane Sophomore New Hampton
OL Israel Hernandez Senior North Fayette Valley
K Ivan Orozco Senior Iowa Falls
DL Jacob Burgart Senior New Hampton
Ret Kaleb White Junior North Fayette Valley
RB/FB Brayden Onken Junior Osage
OL Cam Stalzer Senior Iowa Falls
DL Barrett Muller Junior Osage
LB Noah O’Mally Senior Osage
Class 3A
RB/FB Marcus Beatty Senior Independence
OL Korver Hupke Junior Independence
OL Luke Reth Junior West Delaware
LB Wyatt Voelker Senior West Delaware
DB Raub Loecke Senior West Delaware
LB Mitch Johnson Junior Independence
DB Keegan Schmitt Senior Independence
WR/TE Tate Schmitt Senior Hampton-Dumont
LB Jacob Collison Senior South Tama
Def Util Chase Crooks Senior Charles City
Class 4A
OL Cole Hotz Senior Waverly-Shell Rock High School
DL Jake Walker Junior Waverly-Shell Rock High School
LB Keenan Tyler Senior Decorah High School
LB Asa Newsom Junior Waverly-Shell Rock High School
Def Util McCrae Hagarty Junior Waverly-Shell Rock High School
DL Layne McDonald Senior Waverly-Shell Rock
DB Jacob Pipho Senior Decorah High School
DB Austin Dewey Senior Waverly-Shell Rock
Def Util Noah Stortz Senior Decorah High School
WR/TE Joseph Bockman Senior Decorah High School
DL Joseph Hjelle Senior Decorah High School
P Simon Ott Junior Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 5A
DB Caleb Raisty Senior Cedar Falls
DB Tyree Gardner Senior Waterloo West
PHOTOS: Dike-New Hartford-Denver Top Ten showdown photos
101021-jrn-dnh-denver-0
Dike-New Hartford's Devon Kollasch (9) celebrates with Jerek Hall (8), Gus Varney (40) and Nathan Graves (84) after a first-quarter touchdown reception Friday against Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-jrn-dnh-denver-0.5
Denver's Ethan Schoville is flipped into the air after big gain Friday by Dike-New Hartford's Devon Kollasch.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-1
Dike-New Hartford's Jerek Hall is dragged down by Denver's Luke Koepke during a Week 5 contest.
JIM NELSON
101021-dnh-denver-2
Denver's Zander Norman evades Dike-New Hartford defender Rhett Wardell Friday during the first half.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-8
Denver's Micah Grier celebrates after falling into the end zone after a 74-yard touchdown catch Friday against Dike-New Hartford.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-13
Denver running back Ethan Schoville heads up field during a run Friday against Dike-New Hartford.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-17
The Denver student section was decked out in white Friday for the Cyclones big game against Dike-New Hartford.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-15
Denver's Tanner Kroeze (50) and Kolby McPherson (58) sack Dike-New Hartford quarterback Jacob Stockdale earlier this season.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-9
Denver's Caylor Hoffer burts through a hole Friday in the first half against Dike-New Hartford.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-10
Denver quarterback Tye Bradley tries to escape Dike-New Hartford's Rhett Wardell in the first half Friday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-12
Denver's Kasey Wirtjes (5) and Braden Powers (66) bring down Dike-New Hartford's Devon Kollasch during second-half action Friday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-14
Dike-New Hartford's Nate Graves turns upfield after a short reception as Denver's Zander Norman closes in for a tackle Friday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-5
Dike-New Hartford's Devon Kollasch tries to find a way around Denver defender Evan Dorn Friday during a second half kickoff return.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-6
Dike-New Hartford's Nate Graves turns upfield after hauling in a reception Friday against Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-7
Denver's Micah Grier is mobbed by teammates after scoring on a 74-yard pass play in the second quarter Friday against Dike-New Hartford.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
101021-dnh-denver-3
Denver quarterback Tye Bradley is brought down by Dike-New Hartford's Will Textor (60) and Cale Jensen (59) after a short gain in Week 7.
Courier File
101021-dnh-denver-4
Dike-New Hartford's Michael Herber celebrates his 56-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter Friday against Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Oct. 29
FBall WSR vs. CRW 3
Waverly-Shell Rock junior running back McCrae Hagarty , center, looks behind him as he leans past the goal line for the touchdown against Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 1
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty drives the ball through the Cedar Rapids Washington defense on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 2
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Grant Halverson looks to make a throw against Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 4
Waverly-Shell Rock defenders celebrate after making a stop against Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 5
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty sacks Cedar Rapids Washington junior Watts McBride in the back field on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 6
Waverly-Shell Rock junior Asa Newsom runs the ball for yardage against Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 7
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Austin Dewey runs through a tackle from Cedar Rapids Washington senior Riley Martin on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall CRW 1
Cedar Rapids Washington senior quarterback Reid Ortiz looks to make a throw against Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall CRW 2
Cedar Rapids Washington senior Riley Martin and other players scramble to recover a loose ball against Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall CRW 3
Cedar Rapids Washington senior Reid Ortiz hands the ball off to junior Watts McBride against Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 8
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 9
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 10
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 11
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 12
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 13
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 14
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 15
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 16
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall WSR vs. CRW 17
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday in Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!