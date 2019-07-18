CEDAR FALLS — Many of last year’s top high school football players come together Saturday in the UNI-Dome for the 47th annual Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic.
While the event offers fans a chance to see some outstanding pre-college players one last time, Shrine Bowl participants are also stepping up to help children who have been less fortunate in life than them and who desperately need their help.
To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2.6 million for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Funds are generated by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.
Players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.
This year’s North team includes Waterloo West’s Tanner Pollock, Waterloo Columbus’ Kaden Ludwig, Union of La Porte City’s Kaleb Roach, Don Bosco’s Noah Pittman, Cedar Falls’ Jackson Leistikow, Dike-New Hartford’s Owen Goos, East Buchanan’s Taylor Fox, Decorah’s Carston Baumler and Osage’s Hayden Meek.
All-Star cheerleaders include Emma Harris and Carlie McNeal of Union while Osage’s Sandy Norby is one of the coaches and Waterloo’s Kinsey Dinsdale will serve as choreographer.
The 4 p.m. game will be televised live by Mediacom.
