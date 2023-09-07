Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll
Iowa AP Top Ten
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points, and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Southeast Polk (5) 2-0 68 2
2. West Des Moines Dowling (2) 2-0 65 1
3. Marion Linn-Mar 2-0 48 7
(tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 48 8
5. Bettendorf 2-0 44 9
6. Cedar Falls 1-1 33 NR
7. Ankeny 1-1 19 3
8. Dubuque Hempstead 2-0 13 NR
People are also reading…
9. Johnston 2-1 11 4
10. Waukee Northwest 1-1 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6. West Des Moines Valley 4. Sioux City East 3. Waterloo West 3. Waukee 3. Pleasant Valley 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Adel ADM (4) 2-0 63 5
(tie) Eldridge North Scott (3) 2-0 63 T1
3. Norwalk 2-0 48 T3
4. Epworth Western Dubuque 2-0 46 T6
5. Alleman North Polk 2-0 38 T8
6. Glenwood 2-0 35 T6
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1 30 T3
8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-1 18 T1
9. Le Mars 2-0 13 NR
10. Indianola 1-1 7 T8
Others receiving votes: Decorah 5. Bondurant Farrar 5. Boone 5. Gilbert 4. Oskaloosa 2. Des Moines North 2. Newton 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (5) 2-0 68 5
2. Mount Vernon (1) 2-0 59 T2
3. Nevada 2-0 53 1
4. Humboldt (1) 2-0 31 4
(tie) Creston 2-0 31 10
6. Webster City 2-0 30 9
7. Davenport Assumption 2-0 24 T2
8. Harlan 1-1 23 7
9. Van Horne Benton 2-0 22 NR
10. Independence 2-0 13 9
Others receiving votes: Sioux City Heelan 8. Boyden-Hull-RV 8. Clear Lake 7. Hampton-Dumont 6. Fort Madison 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Central Lyon-GLR (3) 2-0 66 2
2. Van Meter (3) 2-0 64 1
3. Inwood West Lyon 2-0 54 3
4. Hull Western Christian (1) 2-0 42 T10
5. Clarinda 2-0 33 T10
6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 2-0 24 7
7. Cherokee 2-0 23 T10
8. Monroe PCM 1-1 13 5
9. Sheldon 2-0 12 NR
10. Monticello 2-0 8 NR
(tie) West Burlington-Notre Dame 2-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Albia 7. Roland-Story 6. Chariton 5. Spirit Lake 4. Donnellson Central Lee 4. Goose Lake Northeast 4. Tipton 3. Osage 2. Mediapolis 2. Greene County 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grundy Center (5) 2-0 68 1
2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac (2) 2-0 61 2
3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2-0 46 T8
4. Waterloo Columbus 2-0 36 5
5. Jewell South Hamilton 2-0 35 NR
6. Underwood 1-1 32 T6
7. Denver 2-0 28 T6
8. Pella Christian 2-0 22 NR
9. Iowa City Regina 2-0 20 NR
10. Treynor 2-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Sigourney-Keota 7. Grand View Christian School 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Wilton 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (6) 2-0 69 1
2. Lynnville-Sully 2-0 53 2
3. Moville Woodbury Central 2-0 38 3
4. Lisbon (1) 2-0 35 4
5. Troy Mills North Linn 2-0 34 7
(tie) St. Ansgar 2-0 34 5
7. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 23 9
(tie) South Central Calhoun 2-0 23 8
9. Madrid 2-0 21 T10
10. Mount Ayr 2-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 7. Nashua-Plainfield 6. Southwest Valley 6. IKM/Manning 5. Columbus Junction 4. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 4. Earlham 3. AC/GC 3. Winthrop East Buchanan 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3) 2-0 58 T1
2. Wayland WACO (2) 2-0 53 T4
3. Anita CAM (1) 2-0 50 T4
4. Lenox (1) 2-0 47 3
(tie) Winfield-Mount Union 2-0 47 6
6. Remsen Saint Mary’s 2-0 35 T1
7. Bedford 2-0 31 8
8. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire 2-0 13 NR
9. Montezuma 2-0 10 7
10. Central City 2-0 8 T10
(tie) Edgewood-Colesburg 2-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Gilbertville-Don Bosco 6. Clarksville 4. Janesville 3. Lansing Kee 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 3. Wyoming Midland 2. Belle Plaine 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Afton East Union 1. Baxter 1.