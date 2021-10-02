Independence stampedes Hampton-Dumont

STAFF REPORT
INDEPENDENCE – Marcus Beatty rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns as sixth-ranked (3A) Independence Mustangs improved to 6-0 with a 40-13 win over Hampton-Dumont.
Marcus Beatty.
COURTESY PHOTO
Beatty has now rushed for 1,515 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The Mustangs also got 149 yards passing from Mitchell Johnson, and Keegan Schmitt had four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 42, MARION 0: Grant Halverson threw three touchdowns passes as the fifth-ranked Go-Hawks easily won on Homecoming.
Kaiser Luck had three receptions for 144 yards and two scores, one of them covered 65 yards. Halverson was 6 of 11 for 227 yards.
Waverly-Shell Rock rushed for 198 yards on 32 carries as Halverson, McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom each rushed for a score.
Tight end Layne McDonald had a 57-yard touchdowns reception.
Mikey Santoiemma and Sam Roose each had two interceptions for the Go-Hawks.
UNION 52, OELWEIN 6: Grant Behrens passed for 370 yards and two scores to lead the Knights.
Michael Niebergall rushed four times for 83 yards and three scores, and he caught three passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 35, JESUP 0: Tayler Luzum rushed for 168 yards and two scores for the NightHawks.
Noah Sheridan rushed for 124 yards for the J-Hawks.
DENVER 48, EAST MARSHALL 0: The seventh-ranked Cyclones scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters as they gradually pulled away from the Mustangs.
Ethan Schoville and Caylor Hoffer combined to rushe for 217 yards on 26 carries. Hoffer had three rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Tye Bradley threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
NORTH TAMA 36, BCLUW 0: Gabe Kopriva threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns as the fourth-ranked Redhawks rolled to 6-0.
Devin McKinley caught touchdown passes of 3, 10 and 3 from Kopriva, and Adam Greiner had a seven-yard touchdown catch.
Kopriva scored North Tama’s other touchdown on a 25-yard run.
GRUNDY CENTER 40, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0: Logan Knaack passed for five touchdowns as the Spartans (5-1) won their fourth straight.
Dexter Whitehill hauled in seven passes for 151 yards and three scores, while Austin Betts and Tate Jirovsky also had touchdown receptions for Grundy Center.
NORTH BUTLER 30, SAINT ANSGAR 0: The Bearcats marched to 6-0 behind two defensive touchdowns.
Chet Buss returned an interception 95 yards for a score, and Clay Anderson returned a fumble five yards for a touchdown.
Kolben Miller rushed the ball six times for 111 yards and a touchdown.
DON BOSCO 86, GREEN MOUNTAIN-GARWIN 6: The Dons scored 40 first-quarter points and led 59-0 at halftime as they improved to 4-2.
Three Don Bosco players rushed for more than 100 yards led by Kaiden Knaack’s 184 yards on nine carries. He scored twice.
Myles McMahon carried the ball eight times for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and Cade Tenold had eight carries for 111 yards and two scores.
Additionally, Ty Purdy rushed for three touchdowns.
Altogether, Don Bosco rushed the ball 33 times for 504 yards.
DUNKERTON 50, DON BOSCO 14: Kaden Behrens rushed for 287 yards and seven scores to lead the Raiders to victory.
Dunkerton (3-3) led 42-6 at halftime.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 72, MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT 6: Isaac Clark threw for three touchdowns as the Rebels remained undefeated with an easy win.
Ethan Gienger caught four passes in the game, all of them for touchdowns as Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 6-0.
TURKEY VALLEY 62, CLARKSVILLE 8: The Trojans improved to 6-0 as Carson Busta (2), Burke Busta, Noah Hanson and Marcus Herold all rushed for touchdowns.
Turkey Valley rushed for 299 yards on 44 carries.
PHOTOS: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford vs. No. 2 Denver
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-6
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen watches her attack glance off the hand of Denver's Reese Johnson (10) during their match Tuesday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-5
Denver's Kayla Knowles watches her attack glance off the arms of Dike-New Hartford's Maryn Bixby (2) and Jadyn Petersen (8) Tuesday in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-3
Denver’s Kayla Knowles watches her attack deflected off the block of Dike-New Hartford’s Ryanne Shoemaker Tuesday in a match featuring the top-two teams in Class 2A in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-4
Denver's Allison Bonnette (2) watches her attack clip the net during Tuesday's match between the Cyclones and Dike-New Hartford in Denver.
Jim Nelson
09141-jrn-dnh-denver-1
Denver's Avery Forde tips a ball over the out-stretched arms of Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Hoehns Tuesday in a volleyball match featuring where the No. 2 Cyclones hosted the top-ranked Wolverines in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-2
Dike-New Hartford setter Madelyn Norton passes a ball to a teammate during the Wolverines match with Denver Tuesday in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-dnh-denver-celebration
Denver's Jessica Gergen (14) celebrates with teammates Tuesday during the Cyclones match with Dike-New Hartford in Denver
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-7
Dike-New Hartford's Maryn Bixby (2) wins a joust with Denver setter Reese Johnson (10) Tuesday in a match in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-9
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (8) is congratulated after a successful attack Tuesday in the Wolverines' match with Denver in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-8
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (21) fires an attack at Denver Tuesday in Denver during a match between the top-two teams in Class 2A.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-13
Dike-New Hartford's Maryn Bixby (2) watches her attack bounce off the arms of Denver's Allison Bonnette (2) and Jessica Gergen (14) Tuesday in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-12
Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen fires an attack from the back row past the out-stretched arms of a Denver defender Tuesday in Denver.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-10
Dike-New Hartford's Madelyn Norton saves a ball from going out-of-bounds Tuesday in a match against Denver in Denver.
Jim Nelson
091421-jrn-dnh-denver-11
Denver's Jessica Gergen has a ball deflected by Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen Tuesday in a match in Denver.
Jim Nelson
Close
090321-jrn-grundy-dike-fb-1
Grundy Center's Dexter Whitehill hauls in a long pass for a touchdown in the first quarter of a game at Dike-Hartford Friday.
090321-jrn-grundy-dike-fb-3
Dike-New Hartford's Nolan Dall knocks the ball loose from a Grundy Center wide receiver for a fumble during the first quarter Friday in Dike.
090321-jrn-grundy-dike-fb-2
Grundy Center's Logan Knaack is tackled from behind by Dike-New Hartford's Will Textor during first quarter action Friday.
090321-jrn-grundy-dike-fb-4
Dike-New Hartford's Jerek Hall is tackled for a short gain in the first quarter Friday by a pair of Grundy Center defenders in Dike.
090321-jrn-grundy-dike-5
The ball bounces away from Dike-New Hartford's Jerek Hall during the first-quarter Friday in a game against Grundy Center.
