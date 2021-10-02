Independence stampedes Hampton-Dumont

INDEPENDENCE – Marcus Beatty rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns as sixth-ranked (3A) Independence Mustangs improved to 6-0 with a 40-13 win over Hampton-Dumont.

Beatty has now rushed for 1,515 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Mustangs also got 149 yards passing from Mitchell Johnson, and Keegan Schmitt had four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Class 4A

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 42, MARION 0: Grant Halverson threw three touchdowns passes as the fifth-ranked Go-Hawks easily won on Homecoming.

Kaiser Luck had three receptions for 144 yards and two scores, one of them covered 65 yards. Halverson was 6 of 11 for 227 yards.

Waverly-Shell Rock rushed for 198 yards on 32 carries as Halverson, McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom each rushed for a score.

Tight end Layne McDonald had a 57-yard touchdowns reception.

Mikey Santoiemma and Sam Roose each had two interceptions for the Go-Hawks.

Class 2A

UNION 52, OELWEIN 6: Grant Behrens passed for 370 yards and two scores to lead the Knights.

Michael Niebergall rushed four times for 83 yards and three scores, and he caught three passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 35, JESUP 0: Tayler Luzum rushed for 168 yards and two scores for the NightHawks.

Noah Sheridan rushed for 124 yards for the J-Hawks.

Class 1A

DENVER 48, EAST MARSHALL 0: The seventh-ranked Cyclones scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters as they gradually pulled away from the Mustangs.

Ethan Schoville and Caylor Hoffer combined to rushe for 217 yards on 26 carries. Hoffer had three rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Tye Bradley threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Class A

NORTH TAMA 36, BCLUW 0: Gabe Kopriva threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns as the fourth-ranked Redhawks rolled to 6-0.

Devin McKinley caught touchdown passes of 3, 10 and 3 from Kopriva, and Adam Greiner had a seven-yard touchdown catch.

Kopriva scored North Tama’s other touchdown on a 25-yard run.

GRUNDY CENTER 40, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0: Logan Knaack passed for five touchdowns as the Spartans (5-1) won their fourth straight.

Dexter Whitehill hauled in seven passes for 151 yards and three scores, while Austin Betts and Tate Jirovsky also had touchdown receptions for Grundy Center.

NORTH BUTLER 30, SAINT ANSGAR 0: The Bearcats marched to 6-0 behind two defensive touchdowns.

Chet Buss returned an interception 95 yards for a score, and Clay Anderson returned a fumble five yards for a touchdown.

Kolben Miller rushed the ball six times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

8-Player

DON BOSCO 86, GREEN MOUNTAIN-GARWIN 6: The Dons scored 40 first-quarter points and led 59-0 at halftime as they improved to 4-2.

Three Don Bosco players rushed for more than 100 yards led by Kaiden Knaack’s 184 yards on nine carries. He scored twice.

Myles McMahon carried the ball eight times for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and Cade Tenold had eight carries for 111 yards and two scores.

Additionally, Ty Purdy rushed for three touchdowns.

Altogether, Don Bosco rushed the ball 33 times for 504 yards.

DUNKERTON 50, DON BOSCO 14: Kaden Behrens rushed for 287 yards and seven scores to lead the Raiders to victory.

Dunkerton (3-3) led 42-6 at halftime.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 72, MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT 6: Isaac Clark threw for three touchdowns as the Rebels remained undefeated with an easy win.

Ethan Gienger caught four passes in the game, all of them for touchdowns as Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 6-0.

TURKEY VALLEY 62, CLARKSVILLE 8: The Trojans improved to 6-0 as Carson Busta (2), Burke Busta, Noah Hanson and Marcus Herold all rushed for touchdowns.

Turkey Valley rushed for 299 yards on 44 carries.

