IHSAA, UNI cap state football attendance at 2,400 per game

The city of Cedar Falls previously sent a letter to qualifying schools, reminding all participants and families of precautions in place to ensure a safe visit – that includes a mask mandate when social distancing is not possible. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation Tuesday that limits those visiting restaurants to groups of eight or smaller.

Beyond the thousands of visitors Cedar Falls anticipates this weekend, Eguonye pointed out Tuesday that she was alarmed by the virus spread within the community.

“I’m very concerned,” Egbuonye said. “I’m concerned about even when people are not coming into Black Hawk County with the level of community spread that we are seeing.

“My hope is that, whether it’s visitors or residents, that people do the right thing by masking, socially distancing, frequently washing their hands and also prioritizing. This is really the time to spend time with immediate family. Attending and encountering more people, you’re also at risk.”

Egbuonye says now is not the time for people to relax.

“We’re seeing where people have COVID fatigue, and this is not the time for people to be tired of COVID,” Egbuonye said. “This is a time to be vigilant because we want to make sure we protect as many lives as possible and ensure that our community stays healthy.”

