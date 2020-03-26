IHSAA sets football schedules

The upcoming high school football season will open with a marquee showdown inside the UNI-Dome.
Cedar Falls is set to host a West Des Moines Dowling team that has won the last seven Class 4A state championships. That game will be a rematch of the 2018 state final.
The Tigers will travel to Bettendorf in Week 4 for a rematch of the last two state semifinals.
Waterloo West and Waterloo East’s traditional rivalry will open in Week 1. The Wahawks then host Cedar Falls in a Week 2 metro showdown.
In Class 4A this season, teams are broken into similar groups of five or six for a portion of their schedule based on success over the past four seasons. The 16-team playoff field will be determined by rating percentage index ranking at the end of the season.
Waterloo Columbus will begin district play in Week 5 at Osage. The Sailors will host Hudson in a season opener of programs that moved to Class 1A for the fall season.
