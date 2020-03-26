You are the owner of this article.
IHSAA sets football schedules
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

IHSAA sets football schedules

111618bp-cf-dowling-catholic-11

Cedar Falls students get fired up for the game against West Des Moines Dowling in the 2018 Class 4A high school state football finals. 

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

The upcoming high school football season will open with a marquee showdown inside the UNI-Dome.

Cedar Falls is set to host a West Des Moines Dowling team that has won the last seven Class 4A state championships. That game will be a rematch of the 2018 state final.

The Tigers will travel to Bettendorf in Week 4 for a rematch of the last two state semifinals.

Waterloo West and Waterloo East’s traditional rivalry will open in Week 1. The Wahawks then host Cedar Falls in a Week 2 metro showdown.

In Class 4A this season, teams are broken into similar groups of five or six for a portion of their schedule based on success over the past four seasons. The 16-team playoff field will be determined by rating percentage index ranking at the end of the season.

Waterloo Columbus will begin district play in Week 5 at Osage. The Sailors will host Hudson in a season opener of programs that moved to Class 1A for the fall season.

Metro schedules

Class 1A

Waterloo Columbus

Aug. 28 -- vs. Hudson

Sept. 4 -- at Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 11 -- at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Sept. 18 -- vs. Dike-New Hartford

Sept. 25 -- at Osage

Oct. 2 -- at Central Springs

Oct. 9 -- vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg

Oct. 16 -- vs. Jesup

Oct. 23 -- at Denver

Class 3A

Waterloo East

Aug. 28 -- vs. Waterloo West

Sept. 4 -- at Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 11 -- at Burlington

Sept. 18 -- vs. Des Moines North

Sept. 25 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock

Oct. 2 -- vs. Decorah

Oct. 9 -- at Western Dubuque

Oct. 16 -- vs. Charles City

Oct. 23 -- at West Delaware

Class 4A

Cedar Falls

Aug. 28 -- vs. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic

Sept. 4 -- at Waterloo West

Sept. 11 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Sept. 18 -- at Bettendorf

Sept. 25 -- vs. Iowa City, West

Oct. 2 -- at Davenport, Central

Oct. 9 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior

Oct. 16 -- vs. Ankeny Centennial

Oct. 23 -- at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Waterloo West

Aug. 28 -- at Waterloo, East

Sept. 4 -- vs. Cedar Falls

Sept. 11 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 18 -- at Waukee

Sept. 25 -- vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington

Oct. 2 -- at Ames

Oct. 9 -- vs. Marshalltown

Oct. 16 -- at Fort Dodge

Oct. 23 -- vs. Indianola

