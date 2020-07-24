IHSAA announces revised football schedule plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOONE -- Major changes have been made to account for the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential to impact high school football, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Friday with a revised schedule plan.

The regular season has been shortened from nine to seven weeks with all teams qualifying for a six-round, single-elimination postseason tournament scheduled to begin on Oct. 16.

Aug. 10 remains the first practice date and the season will still conclude Nov. 21 inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

District games in Classes A through 3A will remain in the previously scheduled order, now beginning in Week 3. The first two weeks of the season are optional dates with each school responsible for arranging its opponent.

In Class 4A, the 2020 schedules that had been in place are now gone. Participating schools will schedule their entire regular season. The IHSAA is encouraging conferences to collaborate in creating schedules.

Eight-player football teams will play Week 3 through Week 9 of their previously announced schedules in what is now Week 1 through Week 7. Teams have the ability to opt out of the optional Week 1 and Week 2 games, but may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the IHSAA.