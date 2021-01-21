IHSAA adds seventh class to Iowa high school football

BOONE – When Iowa’s high school football season kicks off this fall, an additional seventh class will be added to the mix.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control's approval of a new Class 5A classification was announced on Thursday afternoon. The additional class was added with the intention of reducing the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams in the postseason.

Football’s Class 5A through 3A will be comprised of 36 teams with nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers. A total of 48 teams will compete in 2A and 1A with eight regular season games and 32 playoff qualifiers. The remainder of the 11-player football teams will compete in Class A with eight regular season games and 32 playoffs qualifers.

All eight-player football teams will be in one class with eight regular season games and 32 qualifiers. Teams in Class 2A through eight-player will be allowed to play a ninth regular season game if they do not qualify for the postseason.

At this time, school enrollment size will be the lone factor for determining football classifications.

Wrestling sticks to schedule