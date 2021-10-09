Huge second half lifts No. 5 Dike-New Hartford past No. 7 Denver

DENVER -- Fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford scored two defensive touchdowns as the Wolverines rallied to beat seventh-ranked Denver Friday to win the Class 1A, District 3 title, 35-10.

The second half ‘Kings’ played like Kings once again over the final 24 minutes.

For the fourth time in seven games, all victories, Dike-New Hartford dominated the second half to improve to 7-0.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, the Wolverines scored 28 unanswered points to pull away in a game that was much tighter than the final score.

“The thing that is the hallmark of this team is these kids just keep battling and fighting,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “Nothing seems to phase them. They just keep fighting and keep coming back. That is what they did at halftime.

“We went in and talked and there was no panic. It was like ‘okay we have some things to clean up,’ and we came out in the second half and really got after it.

DNH outscored Columbus Catholic, 28-7 in the second half of a 35-21 win in its season opener. The Wolverines rallied to beat Grundy Center in week two, 13-10, and last week outscored Aplington-Parkersburg 24-0 in the second half en route to a 31-0 victory.

“We went into the lockerroom and were down, but we also knew we were a second half team,” Wolverine running back Jerek Hall said. “We rely on each other, motivate each other and we came out with good energy and we just beat them.”

The second half started off great for the Wolverines and got better.

DNH scored on its third play of the third quarter, a 56-yard pass from Jacob Stockdale to Michael Herber to regain the lead, 14-10.

After a trade of possessions, it appeared as Denver (6-1) was poised to gain all the momentum after Caylor Hoffer intercepted a Stockdale pass in the end zone.

On the Cyclones first play, Tye Bradley hit Hoffer over the middle for what appeared to be a 70-yard plus gain inside the Wolverine 10. But the play was called back for a holding penalty.

Then on the very next play, Bradley was hit and lost control of the ball. DNH’s Will Textor picked it up and rumbled in for a 10-yard touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

The tide continued to go against the Cyclones. Denver responded to the Wolverines’ defensive touchdown by driving inside the DNH’s five but Ethan Schoville lost a fumble and the Wolverines recovered.

Then with 9:10 left in the fourth and still down only 21-10, Bradley under threw a pass and it was picked off by Parker Adams and returned 75 yards for a touchdown and a 28-10 Wolverine advantage.

“Those were really big,” Hall said. “Our defense has come up big a lot for us. They were clutch again tonight and sealed the game for us."

Hall capped off the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.

Denver knows it let one slip away because of its own mistakes.

“We said Dike is going to come out in the second half and they are going to play hard,” Cyclone head coach Rhett Barrett said. “We had our chances. But you can’t turn the ball over. Tonight they were the better team. They kicked our butt.

“You take those five plays, whatever it was, it is a whole different game. Our kids have not been slapped in the face. Now we see what we got.”

DNH took a 7-0 lead with 19 seconds left in the first quarter on an incredible Devon Kollasch one-handed grab between two Denver defenders.

Late in the half, the Cyclones struck lightning twice in the final 75 seconds. First Micah Grier took a wide receiver screen 74 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-all with 1:15 left to halftime.

Then Luke Koepke tipped and intercepted a Stockdale pass at midfield. The Cyclones drove into field goal position and got a 40-yard Trevan Reiter field goal as time expired to lead 10-7 at halftime.

Jerek Hall rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown for Dike-New Hartford. Stockdale completed 9 of 16 passes for 134 yards.

Ethan Schoville had 81 yards on 17 carries for Denver. Tye Bradley passed for 119 yards.

