No. 2 AHSTW (12-0) vs.

No. 1 Hudson (12-0)

  • When: Thursday, 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • In the finals: Hudson is in the finals for the sixth time and won titles in 1975 and '94.
  • Road to the Dome: Hudson knocked out Lynnville-Sully 44-22, Highland 41-14 and West Hancock, 35-28. AHSTW sidelined Alta-Aurelia 30-28, Mason City Newman 31-14 and Edgewood-Colesburg 39-12.
  • Quick slants: AHSTW features one of the state's top passers in Blake Osbahr (108-169-5, 2,203 yards, 30 TDs), top rushers in Gabe Pauley (225-1,710, 7.6 avg., 27 TDs) and top receivers (Drake Partridge (40-1,113, 27.8 avg., 16 TDs). Hudson's Christian Seres also ranks among the state's leading rushers (285-1,914, 6.7 avg., 30 TDs).

