Hoppes signs LOI to kick at Wartburg College, continues resilient journey

Jaxson Hoppes signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career as a kicker for Wartburg College on Wednesday afternoon.

For Hoppes, the opportunity to compete collegiately allowed him to realize a lifelong dream.

“I wanted to be a college athlete my entire life,” Hoppes said. “Being able to go to college and play a sport, that means the world to me.”

The signing also marks the newest chapter in a story of resiliency. Hoppes battled germinoma, a rare form of brain cancer found in children between the ages of 10 and 19.

Discovered his sophomore year at Waterloo West High School, the diagnosis prevented Hoppes from participating in basketball season—his first passion.

“During that time, it was really hard,” Hoppes said. “Basketball was my sport and I was excited for my sophomore season…”

However, through three surgeries and daily radiation treatment, doctors declared Hoppes’ cancer-free on Feb. 2, 2020.

Since that point, Hoppes earned All-District and All-Metro honors in 2020 and 2021 as the starting kicker for the Wahawks.

In his senior season, Hoppes handled field goals, PATs, kickoffs and punting duties for the Wahawks and made use of his opportunities. The Wartburg signee drilled 27-of-29 extra points, 13 touchbacks and averaged 34.2 yards per punt.

“We got him up as a sophomore to kick for us,” Wahawks head football coach Lonnie Moore said. “We had no problem sending him out there. We have seen him kick over 50-yarders in practice. We knew, with the right conditions, we could always use him.”

Moore added that what strikes him most about Hoppes is his work ethic.

“He is a very hardworking kid,” Moore said. “We do not have a particular special teams coach or kicking coach…He learned to kick on his own.”

Other highlights from Hoppes’ prep career occurred at a kicking camp at Cedar Rapids Prairie when he drilled a 61-yard field goal.

“Being able to make that kick, it got me an invite to the national showcase down in Texas,” Hoppes said.

The opportunity put Hoppes in elite company as only 96 kickers in the entire country received an invitation to the event.

“Being in that group…really told me I can make it to college,” Hoppes said.

At his side through the entire journey, both Hoppes’ parents said they felt proud of their son and the opportunity he created for himself.

“I do not think I could have done it,” Hoppes’ mother Amanda Bernard said. “He has been through some stuff, but he just keeps smiling.”

Hoppes’ father, Jonathan Hoppes, said over the past three years he has learned the depth of his son’s determination through his journey back from beating cancer.

“He has just always been competitive,” Jonathan said. “He just loves to compete and work hard in the weight room. I just love to watch him compete.”

Hoppes said he feels that the past two season he showed exactly what he offers as an athlete.

“It shows that I am here to work,” Hoppes said. “I have the determination to pick myself up.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0