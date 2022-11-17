High School State Playoffs: Grundy Center's OL/DL goes through overhaul, turns into strength

CEDAR FALLS – It was one of the many questions Grundy Center’s football team had to eventually find an answer for.

Three seniors graduated from its offensive and defensive line. So the Spartans, amongst other things, had to figure out who was going to block for quarterback Colin Gordon and create gaps for tailback Justin Knaack.

“Anytime you lose a couple kids up front, there’s always question marks,” Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said. “We’re not rocket scientists, but we are kind of complex offensively in what we ask our kids to do.

“That was a concern.”

If Thursday proved anything, any questions that lingered were completely wiped away.

The Class A second-ranked Spartans dominated the trenches and methodically moved their way down the field several times in their 27-0 championship victory over top-ranked West Hancock inside the UNI-Dome.

It marked their first state title in football in 34 years and ended a run of three straight runner-up finishes.

“We always had the feeling we had unfished business in the Dome and it is an incredible feeling to win the whole thing this year,” junior quarterback Colin Gordon said.

There’s only one senior on either side of the line in Patrick Brown III. He dove for the only interception the Eagles early in the second quarter.

Brown III – the Spartans center – teamed with Ryder Ross (LT), Trent Cakerice (LG), Keon Vanhorn (RG) and Ryker Thoren (RT) to push them towards 235 rushing yards on the day on 40 carries.

Gordon and Justin Knaack each finished with at least 100 yards in the shutout.

“As the season went on, they started gelling together (and) started running our schemes really well,” Gordon said. “What you saw today was a product of that.”

The physicality of Grundy Center’s line was not a surprise for West Hancock, but it was a one-sided affair. The Eagles were limited to 65 yards, their lowest output this season, on 30 carries.

Mitchell Smith and Kale Zuehl, their top two carriers, had a combined 56 yards.

“Just the alignment piece, but then if you can win your one-on-one, we’re going to be in a good position,” Zajac said. “We did that quite often today.”

On film and seeing it in person not only on Thursday, but before, West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger knew full well what the Spartans would bring in the trenches.

And to him, that was the primary difference.

“We had a lot tougher time handling it then I thought we (would) have,” Sanger said.

Gordon and Zajac each agreed that the difference of Grundy Center being dominant up front came after it triumphed over rival Dike-New Hartford.

Both mentioned that contest felt like the turning point.

“After we started shutting them down, we knew we were going to have a pretty good season,” Gordon said.

Zajac stated after the Woodbury Central victory a week ago in the semifinals that his guys were much more physical, a message that has been harped on all year long.

At the most critical point, it delivered and then-some.

“The challenge against West Hancock is to know that the way they play, they never stop,” Zajac said. “To our kids credit, neither did they. Their development has been outstanding.”

The offensive and defensive line won’t be question marks for Grundy Center heading into 2023 and neither will a lot of other areas. It is losing just six seniors and the bulk of the skill position players will return.

The Spartans will likely be the odds-on favorite to repeat next fall.

“They care about each other a lot, they compete in multiple sports together,” Zajac said. “They’re finally able to hang a state championship banner. We’ll be very motivated next year.”