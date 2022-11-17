High School State Playoffs: Grundy Center rolls West Hancock, wins fourth state title

CEDAR FALLS — The fourth time was the charm for Grundy Center.

After three consecutive runner-up finishes, the Spartans took care of business and dominated the West Hancock Eagles, 27-0, to win the Class A State Championship on Thursday.

Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said he felt an abundance of gratitude for his players and their families as he celebrated his first title after taking over the program in 2019.

“This is a human-being driven sport,” Zajac said. “There is so much that goes into it behind the scenes. Trying to build relationships with kids, build trust with them. It means everything. My heart is full for our players right now.”

After three previous trips to the state championship came up short despite talented rosters, Zajac said the Spartans used outside doubt as motivation.

“I think there were a lot of people outside of our program that did not think we were going to be very good this year,” Zajac said. “Justifiably so. There were some really talented players -- All-State, generational players (graduated). … But these kids they gelled instantaneously. They worked so hard for it. Their attention to detail is fantastic. They are loose. They have fun. They are a genuine treat. That is why we are state champions -- the people.”

Grundy Center won Class 2A state championships in 1984, 1987 and 1988.

West Hancock’s opening kickoff bounced out of bounds, giving the Spartans solid starting field position at their own 35-yard line.

Junior running back Justin Knaack capitalized on the Spartans' position and took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage 50 yards through the teeth of the Eagles' defense.

Despite Knaack’s run putting Grundy Center in the red zone at the West Hancock 15, the Spartans did not manage another first down and settled for a 31-yard field goal.

Quarterback Colin Gordon converted on the kick to give Grundy Center a 3-0 advantage after just 1:10 of action.

On defense, the Spartans flexed their muscles early, forcing a three-and-out and a punt on West Hancock’s opening drive.

Gordon said he felt confident in the Spartans' ability to come out on top after the first two drives of the game.

“We got them out of their usual sets,” Gordon said. “I was like, ‘Yep, we have this game in the bag.’”

The Spartans did not return the punt, but started with solid field position again at their own 33-yard line. Gordon scrambled for a gain of 12 on first down to give Grundy Center a quick first down.

On the next play, Gordon threw a pass to Tate Jirovsky, who picked up 26 yards and put Grundy Center back in West Hancock territory at the 29-yard line.

Two plays later, on third and seven, Gordon went back to Jirovsky on a post corner route. Jirovsky came down with the ball in the end zone to give the Spartans a 10-0 advantage.

According to Zajac, the Spartans' hot start was a product of their familiarity with West Hancock after facing them four times in the last four seasons.

“We have a pretty good idea of what they are all about,” Zajac said. “We just were well-prepared. Our kids were well-prepared. They were confident all week. We knew that in order to win a state championship, we were going to have to take it from West Hancock. … Our kids did everything they were asked to do and then some.”

The teams traded punts to end the first quarter, giving West Hancock the ball heading into the second.

After a pair of first downs, West Hancock took its first snap of the day in Grundy Center territory with 10:39 remaining in the half. However, one minute later, Gordon broke up a Mitchell Smith pass and the tipped ball landed in the outstretched arms of a diving Patrick Brown III for an interception.

Grundy Center failed to capitalize and was forced to punt, but it did little to dim its growing confidence.

The Spartans' defense returned to the field looking to keep West Hancock off the board with 4:22 remaining in the half.

West Hancock managed to drive to near midfield, but a sack on third and six by Ryker Thoren forced another Eagles punt with 2:27 remaining in the half.

The Spartans did not let the stop go to waste. After taking possession at their own 42 thanks to a solid return by Dylan Knaack, the Spartans drove down the field and into the red zone.

With 24 seconds remaining before the half, Jirovsky came up on the receiving end of another Gordon touchdown pass, a nine yard jump ball, to put Grundy Center ahead at half, 17-0.

The numbers showed just how dominant Grundy Center had been through the first 24 minutes of action. The Spartans outgained the Eagles 215 to 65 and allowed just five first downs.

According to Gordon, despite owning the first half, the Spartans entered the break tired, and said Zajac’s message focused on finishing the job.

“We were playing so many snaps,” Gordon said. “There are 24 minutes left to win the state title. That is all we have to do. That was the message, just finish the game."

In the second half, the Spartans finished the job. They continued to pitch a shutout and added 10 more points to their first half total.

After staving off a late drive from West Hancock which saw the Eagles come up empty in a goal-to-go situation, the Spartans burned out the clock and walked out of the UNI-Dome as Class A State Champions.

Zajac said his final message to the team was to finish the game as they started— as a family.

“We are state champions, boys,” Zajac said. “I am really proud right now. Go Spartans!”