High School State Playoffs: Grundy Center ready for State Title Rematch

CEDAR FALLS — Five points separated Grundy Center and West Hancock in the Class A title game, last season. Five votes separated the Spartans and Eagles in the final Associated Press Iowa high school football poll.

Both in favor of the Eagles.

West Hancock came out on top 19-14 as Grundy Center quarterback Logan Knaack and the Spartans offense ran out of time at the end of the 2021 championship.

In the poll, six first place votes went to West Hancock while one went to Grundy Center.

The slim margin separating the two teams will be put to test on Thursday at 1 p.m. as the pair matchup in the Class A Football State Championship once again.

But, Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said last season’s title and the poll do not change things for the Spartans ahead of Thursday’s rematch.

“It is a state championship game,” Zajac said. “I think it speaks for itself regardless of who we are playing. Yeah, it just happens to be West Hancock again. I do not think it adds any more fuel to the fire for us. We are just excited to have the opportunity once again. It is going to be a very competitive football game and we cannot wait to get after it.”

Following the Spartans 49-20 win over Woodbury Central in the semifinals, Zajac said the biggest challenge ahead for the week leading up to the title game would be refilling their “emotional tank.” He noted the UNI-Dome demands as much mental and emotional expenditure as physical.

With less than a day to go before kickoff, Zajac told The Courier the Spartans were “as ready as can be physically and emotionally to play the game.”

The Spartans will need everything they can muster when they take on the top-ranked Eagles.

Zajac knows the challenge ahead for his team.

“A lot of physicality, a really tough rushing attack and incredibly stingy defense,” Zajac said. “They are very, very good. There is a reason why they are playing in the state championship game this year and for the third time in four years.”

Led by senior linebacker Rylan Barnes, a preferred walk-on commit to Iowa State, the Eagles specialize in shutting down opposing offenses, allowing more than 20 points only twice this season. West Hancock also ranks tied for fifth for tackles for loss as a team with 67.

The challenge does not undercut the confidence of the Spartans however as tight end Tiernan Vokes and quarterback Colin Gordon both said Grundy Center would be ready for the Eagles.

The Spartans offense flexed its muscles against the Wildcats in the semifinal round to the tune of 433 total yards.

However, Gordon said he will need to take care of the ball and make a few plays for the Spartans to find success against the Eagles “stingy” defense.

The challenge ahead is big, but it is nothing new for Zajac and the Spartans.

“I am really excited to bring our kids back there for the fourth year in a row,” Zajac said. “I am going to fight like crazy to get one this time.”

Zajac also offered a preview of his message to the team, saying he knows the Grundy Center community will make the 25 minute trip to Cedar Falls to support the team and he wants his players to appreciate that and the opportunity.

“Take a couple seconds once they do hit the turf, during warmups, to take it all in,” Zajac said. “We will have a lot of people there supporting us…So, appreciate it, but also remember it is a high school football game. There will be ebbs and flows in momentum. Everybody has to do their job and compete hard.”