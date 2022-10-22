High School Football: West ends on a good note, tops Ottumwa

WATERLOO – Waterloo West ended its 2022 football season on a high note as the Wahawks won a high-scoring affair at Memorial Stadium Friday over Ottumwa, 42-34.

Every play was clutch for West, which converted two fourth downs to score one touchdown, and added 22 points off of drives that were the result of Ottumwa turnovers.

“I’m really happy for our program, our team, our coaches, everybody,” head coach Lonnie Moore said. “Tough season, but I think our guys prevailed throughout the year, continued to keep working hard, and it showed tonight.”

The Wahawks were forced to punt on their first possession and the Bulldogs looked to score a touchdown after a 47-yard pass from Tanner Schark to Javen Rominger set them up at West’s goalline. However, a fumble recovery in the endzone by Kyle Elliott halted that Ottumwa drive.

West made good on the stroke of luck with an 80-yard drive capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run by Cavelle Fay.

“I just heard ‘ball’ and I see it in the endzone – the ball was just lying there, so I did my best to run over, dived on it and as I was, one of their lineman did too,” Elliott said. “But I was just lucky to get there first.”

Ottumwa answered back by getting on the board on its next drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Schark.

And that is how the game would go with each team delivering big plays.

West scored again in 12 plays, when quarterback Alex Willis broke through on fourth down with an 11-yard touchdown charge. Abaya Selema avenged it on the first play of the next possession with a 66-yard run for Ottumwa.

After being forced to punt again, West got another lucky break when Selema dropped the ball on his own 24-yard line and Wahawk sophomore Bryce Westemeier jumped on it. Fay responded with a carry of 16 and then eight yards for his second touchdown.

The Bulldogs again answered with Cameron Manary scoring on a five-yard run with 28 seconds in the half as West lead 22-20 at the break.

After getting the kickoff in the second half, Elliott made his second clutch defensive play of the night, when he picked off a pass by Schark and ran it to the Ottumwa’s 36-yard line leading to Fay's third touchdown run, this one eight yards for a 29-20 lead.

“I was just able to keep my eyes on the quarterback’s zone of coverage and I saw where he was looking, and I jumped the route,” Elliott said.

After forcing the Bulldogs to punt after a three-and-out drive, the Wahawks ran a trick pass from Willis to Parker Engstrom, who tossed back to Fay for a 23-yard score. Manary answered back with a 37-yard run at the end of the third quarter to pull Ottumwa within 36-28.

After a turnover on downs by West, Ottumwa's Kody Chanthalavanh made it a one-score game by punching through the defense with a 23-yard score, but failed on a two-point conversion kept the Wahawks in the lead at 36-34.

With less than six minutes left in the game, West went on a 14-play drive that ate up the clock, along with all of Ottumwa’s timeouts. And then on a fourth-and-five play, Fay delivered one more time with his fifth touchdown, a five-yard run, as he finished with 209 rushing yards in his final game in a Wahawks' uniform.

Willis said it was the perfect end to a rough season and to his high school career. And while he’ll miss suiting up with them, they’ll be Wahawks for life.

“It feels great,” Willis said. “I love these boys and I’d do anything for them, so it’s sad to not be able to play with them anymore, but we’ll always be a family.”