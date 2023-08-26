WATERLOO – Waterloo West coach Lonnie Moore said he’s aiming to put banners in the gym.

On Friday night, the Wahawks played like it, taking down their crosstown rivals from East High in the first game of the season in front of a packed house at Memorial Stadium.

Junior quarterback Brady Dean led the Wahawks in their 56-12 victory, with two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns.

West starts its season with a win and a massive boon to Wahawks’ overall morale as they get ready to face Dubuque Hempstead.

Defense was also on point throughout the night, forcing multiple turnovers. This inclued three interceptions two of which were converted into touchdowns.

They still have a long way to go, but Moore says this was a promising sign.

"I'm very proud of everybody – coaches, players, our training staff – everybody did a good job tonight to get us to that step closer to putting that banner in the gym," Moore said. "But as it's week one, we made some mistakes that we've definitely got to get to the film and correct and make sure that we can shore that up for next week because we have a tough opponent next week."

Meanwhile, East coach DeCarlos Anderson gave a brief summary on what needs to be fixed for the Trojans.

"Everything," he said. "We need to work on everything."

Explosive plays: Waterloo West got on the board in the second quarter after a 21-yard run by Destin McMurrin, who got the ball to the two-yard line, allowing Dean to run it in the rest of the way.

Landen Sewell tied it up for East with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ahdan Muhammad. Dean answered on the next drive with a 57-yard pass to Torian Doss for the go-ahead touchdown.

With the game still close, junior defensive back Nathaniel Kline got an interception near East's 20-yard line. The Wahawks capitalized with a 15-yard pass from Dean to Andrew Kline, making it a two-score lead. The Trojans were on their back foot the rest of the game.

"We've got an experienced defense," Moore said. "These guys know that the next play is the most important play, so I thought they did a really good job of that."

West kept the heat up with a 58-yard touchdown run by Ben Frazier at the start of the third quarter. Dean got his second rushing touchdown on a fake before bolting 33 yards to the endzone.

The game winner: Dean's 57-yard pass to Doss gave West a permanent lead. After the 48-yard pass by Sewell to Muhammad to tie the game, the Wahawks responded by showing they too could make big plays on offense.

In his first game under center, the junior had a strong outing, combining an accurate arm with excellent mobility.

"I think we played really well as a team," Dean said. "I felt nice and comfortable in the pocket and getting the ball to my playmakers and letting them do their thing really helped me out today."

Turnovers turn to scoring: Waterloo West's defense was as dominant as its offense throughout the game, forcing several turnovers on the Trojans. This included three interceptions. In the second half, DeSean Kemp made one to blunt an East drive Instead, West got another touchdown. For good measure, Kemp got a second pick at the final buzzer.

Moore said that generating turnovers has been a huge point of focus for his veteran defense.

"Another goal of ours that we want to shore up from last year was the turnover battle," he said. "So I thought tonight the turnover battle was great by us by taking away the ball and then making sure we secured the ball on our end."

Waterloo East; 0 6 0 6 – 12

Waterloo West; 0 19 27 10 – 56