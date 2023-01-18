High School Football: Waterloo Christian adding football in 2023

WATERLOO – Waterloo Christian’s rapid expansion into Iowa high school sports has surprised many, including athletic director Colton Lueck.

Last fall, the Regents rolled out their inaugural season in cross country and in the spring, they’ll start track and field. They’ve also enjoyed a recent string of successes in volleyball and girls’ and boys’ basketball. Now, the school is taking on its most ambitious project yet – a varsity football team.

The Regents will begin playing football in the 2023-24 season.

“Three sports in a year-and-a-half is really big for any school, so we’re really excited about what growth is happening,” Lueck said.

Last year, head of school Ryan Hall was approached by parents of Waterloo Christian students interested in playing football. Ezrah Szczyrbak was tapped as a potential head coach for the project and after getting Lueck and Jacob Appleton on as assistant coaches, they strategized the formation of a team.

Szczyrbak and Lueck are both former Northern Iowa offensive linemen.

The Regents will play under an eight-man system and according to Lueck, they’re paving the way for a team this fall, designing uniforms, getting equipment and beefing up the weight room. Practice will be carried out in a field behind the school.

The school has not announced where it will play home games as of yet.

Szczyrbak stressed the most important thing they want to build is team culture. More than anything, Szczyrbak said his goal is for the team to reflect the school’s mission.

“When it comes to a football culture, obviously as a Christian school, we want to start with Christ and we want to bring glory to God in everything we do on the field,” Szczyrbak said. “Whether we win or lose on the field, whether we have a good or bad day at practice, we want to have that understanding that God gets the glory at the end of the day.”

Overall, Lueck says enthusiasm is high from staff, students and parents alike and he’s constantly being barraged with inquiries from potential athletes.

“Seems like weekly I get asked about the weight room, or about the football equipment coming in, or practices and ‘what position do you think I would be good at,’ and just great enthusiasm from the students,” Lueck said. “Friday night lights in Iowa is just really fun, so looking forward to give these kids an opportunity to do that here.”

