High School Football: Wapsie Valley blanks St. Ansgar in first round

FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley opened the 2022 Class A playoffs with quite the statement.

Hosting the St. Ansgar Saints, the No. 9 Warriors posted a 35-0 shutout while running roughshod on offense.

Wapsie Valley head coach Duane Foster said he knew his team had the talent, but did not expect the wire-to-wire performance his team put on, Friday.

“We knew that we had a capable enough team,” Foster said. “But, we had not shown it.”

Foster specifically highlighted the “lights out” defensive effort of the Warriors in getting the win and preventing the Saints from creating any explosive plays.

“That is a very tough offense to stop,” Foster said. “They gain a lot of yards…Hats off to our defense for not giving up the big play because a lot of times this season that is what [St. Ansgar] has gotten.”

After forcing a punt on the Saints opening drive, the Warriors took over on their own 30 and drove down to the Saints 11. However, on the ninth play of the drive, an illegal blindside block penalty pushed the Warriors back to the Saints 21.

Warriors senior quarterback Casey O’Donnell responded with a pass to Braden Knight for 5 yards and a run of 11 yards to pick up the first down and set up first and goal form the Saints five.

On the 11th play of the drive, senior running back Hunter Kane punched it into the end zone from five yards out to put Wapsie in front, 7-0, with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Looking to knot things up quickly, St. Ansgar tried a trick play on the ensuing kickoff, but nearly coughed the ball up and pinned themselves at their own 15.

The Saints mustered a 10-play drive which last 5:17, but only earned them 25 yards.

Wapsie Valley forced another punt and took over on their own 23 with 9:04 remaining in the first half.

The Warriors wasted little time in extending their lead as senior fullback Braden Knight put them in plus territory with runs of 3, 8 and 14 yards. Following a 14-yard pick up by Kane, O’Donnell found senior wide receiver Dawson Schmit behind the Saints defense for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 6:49 left in the half.

The Warriors rode their 14-0 lead into the second half where they received the second half kickoff.

Wapsie Valley opened the second half much like it opened the game—with a long, physical touchdown drive.

Knight added to his halftime rushing total of 60 yards with runs of 5, 6, 8 and 13 while O’Donnell added a 20-yard scamper. On the 12th play of the drive, O’Donnell bowled forward on a QB sneak from the St. Ansgar 1 to put Wapsie Valley ahead 21-0.

Pleased with the way his offensive line executed, Foster said he felt confident the Warriors would emerge victorious after opened the second half with a touchdown.

“After that first drive of the second half, when we scored, I knew that we were not going to let up,” Foster said. “I did not know our defense would give up any points, but I knew our offensive line was going to continue to win the line of scrimmage.”

Schmit ended any hopes of a St. Ansgar comeback when he intercepted a pass on the first play of the Saints first second half drive. The senior returned the interception to the Saints 27.

Wapsie Valley scored six plays later as O’Donnell found senior tight end Mason Harter for an 11 yard pitch and catch, giving the Warriors a commanding 28-0 lead.

The Warriors closed out the win with a touchdown off of another Schmit interception. At 4:58 of the fourth quarter, Schmit stepped in front of another Saints pass and returned the ball to the St. Ansgar 18. Junior fullback Aidan Shannon scored four plays later on a six yard run.

Following the win, Foster said he “could not have dreamed” his team would walk off the field with a 35-0 win and gave credit to the Warriors senior contributors.

“Our seniors stepped up,” Foster said. “[That’s] the best game they have played all year. We had a great plan. We told our guys, if they execute, we are going to be in the game…That is a very tough team and well-coached…Our guys came to play.”

Knight, who ran for 121 yards on 14 carries, attributed the strong play of his offensive line and the Warriors as a whole to a strong week of preparation.

“It was a great practice this week,” Knight said. “It is just being prepared. That was a lot of it. I feel like we really came out and got the job done.”

Their preparation also allowed the Warriors to play with confidence on Friday night according to Knight.

“We all had faith in ourselves that we could put up that score and hold them to that goose egg,” Knight said. “I feel like it was when we first stepped on the field. I just had that confidence in our team, in myself and coaches that we could get it done.”