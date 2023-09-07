High School Football: This Week’s Schedule
Prep
Games Today
Riceville at Don Bosco, 7 p.m.
Waterloo Christian at Kee High, 7 p.m.
Turkey Valley at West Central, 7 p.m.
Games Friday
Group 4
Waterloo West at Davenport Central
Group 5
Cedar Falls at Ankeny Centennial
Class 4A
District 2
Bondurant-Farrar at Waverly-Shell Rock
Charles City at Waterloo East
Class 3A
District 2
West Marshall at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
District 3
Independence at Waukon
Class 2A
District 3
Osage at Dike-New Hartford
New Hampton at MFL Mar-Mac
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Oelwein
Denver at North Fayette-Valley
Decorah at Crestwood
Class 1A
District 3
Central Springs at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
South Hardin at Aplington-Parkersburg
District 4
Alburnett at Dyersville Beckman
East Marshall at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Hudson at Jesup
West Branch at Columbus Catholic
Pella Christian at Grundy Center
Class A
District 3
AGWSR at North Tama
Nashua-Plainfield at BCLUW
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley
North Butler at West Fork
8-Player
District 3
Tripoli at Central Elkader
District 4
Janesville at Clarksville
Dunkerton at Green Mountain-Garwin
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Meskwaki Settlement