A recap of week three results in Northeast Iowa.

Class 1A

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6: The Cougars improved to 3-0 with an impressive performance.

S-F led 35-6 at halftime and then scored 23 third-quarter points to put the game away.

Davis Van Sickle completed 7 of 10 passes for 123 yards and touchdowns to Jaxon Willems, Ty VanEngelenburg and Noah Henderson.

Henderson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and returned a kick 58 yards for a score. Van Sickle had a 39-yard touchdown run.

Sumner-Fredericksburg also forced three Huskie turnovers with Tatum Nuss and Caden Trainor scoring interceptions, and Grant Henderson recovering a fumble.

Denver 35, North Fayette-Valley 14: Micah Grier and Evan Dorn combined to rush for 313 yards and three touchdowns as the Cyclones improved to 3-0.

Grier rushed 18 times for 176 yards and two scores, including an 81-yard touchdown run. Dorn had 14 carries for 137 yards and a 50-yard touchdown.

Keaton Rothmeyer and Dorn each had touchdown receptions from Jaxon Sanderson.

Defensively, Sanderson, Rothmeyer and Ethan Reiter all picked off passes.

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, South Hardin 26: The Falcons rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit to beat the Tigers and improve to 2-1.

Kael Schoneman rushed the ball 19 times for 119 yards and three scores, and quarterback Gavin Thomas passed for 155 yards and rushed for 113 yards while producing two more A-P scores.

Defensively, Thomas had two interceptions and Cooper Hoff also had an interception.

Jaxson Drury rushed the ball 19 times for 163 yards and two scores for South Hardin.

Grundy Center 38, Pella Christian 6: The top-ranked Spartans scored 21 second quarter points to build a 24-0 halftime lead as Grundy Center cruised to a win over the eighth-ranked Eagles.

Justin Knaack rushed the ball 18 times for 119 yards and two scores with a long of 36, while quarterback Colin Gordon was 14 of 19 for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Tiernan Vokes had six catches for 105 yards and a 42-yard touchdown catchm while Tate Jirovsky had a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Defensively, Trent Cakerice recorded 2 ½ tackles for loss, while Tanner Laube and Ryker Thoren each had interceptions.

Class A

Wapsie Valley 27, South Winneshiek 0: The Warriors got second half touchdown runs from Kanen Decker (13) and Traeton Sauerbrei (60) as they pulled away and improved to 2-1.

In the first half, Decker scored on a 30-yard run in the waning seconds of the half to make it 13-0. And Sauerbrei opened the scoring with a 17-yard run with 10:46 left in the second quarter.

Waukon 28, Independence 19: EJ Miller passed for 157 yards and two scores and rushed for 152 yards and another but the Mustangs could not overcome a second half deficit in their first loss of the season.

Brady Kurt had nine catches for 91 yards, while Josh Beatty and Brady McDonald had touchdown catches for Indee.

Junior Tate Wood recorded 23 tackles, 19 solo and three for loss in the game.

Class 2A

MFL Mar-Mac 43, New Hampton 31: Adam Ewert had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Chickasaws in the loss.

Ewert also had a 26-yard touchdown catch, and Cael Laures also hauled in a touchdown catch from Ben Gilbert.