GRUNDY CENTER – Wednesday the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame announced that the Grundy Center High School football team has been named the 2022-23 recipient of the NFF Hatchell Cup.

The award recognizes the Spartans as the top high school football team in the nation for excellence in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

The award comes with a $10,000 donation from presenting sponsor, “The Original” Bob’s Steak & Chop House, to support the football program.

“The NFF is proud to present the Hatchell Cup to Grundy Center,” NFF Chairman Archie Manning said. “All of the school’s players, coaches, administrators and their families should be incredible proud of the team’s accomplishments. We hope by inspiring teams to compete in the classroom with the same competitive spirit that it takes to win on the field, we will better prepare high school football players for success later in life.”

Grundy Center was chosen from 60 teams recognized earlier this month as the state winners of the 2022-23 NFF Academic Excellence Awards from their respective divisions of players.

The Spartans captured the Class A state championship at the UNI-Dome in November with a 27-0 win over West Hancock of Britt after finishing as state runnerups in each of the three previous seasons.

The finalists for the Hatchell Cup were selected by the individual state high school coaches associations from nominations submitted by each school’s head coach. A national selection committee was then formed by the NFF to choose the winner.

Grundy Center’s football team boasted an impressive 3.69 grade point average.

“The 2022 Class A state champion Grundy Center football team excelled this season, and it is a testament to the hard work, character, determination, and team spirit of this group of athletes and coaches,” Grundy Center principal Michael Vokes said. “Head Coach Travis Zajac, the assistant coaches, and the team worked relentlessly to accomplish their goals both on and off the field; their success in both arenas happened because of their intentional efforts to do so.”

Of the 43 players on the Spartan roster this fall, 40 made the Honor Roll with 14 members of the team boasting perfect 4.0 GPAs and another 14 exceeding 3.7.

The team also completed more than 250 hours of community service, including assisting at the Kiwanis Club community breakfasts, the won festival (Felix Grundy Days), a preschool renovation project, a community garage sale, officiating at YSF flag football games and setting up the “The Wall That Heels,” a traveling Vietnam War Memorial.

“The IFCA is excited to be involved with the NFF and the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Awards each year as an opportunity to celebrate our school’s success in the classroom,” Iowa Football Coaches Association president Paul Patterson said when submitting the team’s nomination. “As high school coaches, we stress the importance of maintaining high standards in the classroom and appreciate the recognition of a job well done.”

The Hatchell Cup was first awarded in 2021 to Cypress Woods High School in Houston, Texas.

The NFF Hatchell Cup is named in honor of NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell.