High School Football Roundup: Denver downs No. 6 DNH

Ethan Schoville rushed 28 times for 251 yards and three scores as Denver knocked off sixth-ranked Dike-New Hartford, 30-20, with a huge second half.

Trailing 14-8 at halftime, Denver scored 15 third-quarter points to take the lead for good and hand the Wolverines their second loss of the season.

Among Schoville’s three scores was a 60-yard scamper. Denver quarterback Tye Bradley added 59 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Cyclones defense played well recording nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Evan Dorn, Schoville and Logan Beaty each had 1 ½ tackles for loss.

And sophomore defensive back Ethan Reiter had the game of his life picking off four passes as Denver forced five DNH turnovers.

Playing without injury star running back Jerek Hall, the Wolverines were held to 70 yards rushing on 29 carries. Micah Walston scored on a 31-yard touchdown run, and Braxten Johnson caught five passes for 114 yards and two scores, including a 34-yard strike from Benton Bixby.

Nick Reinicke had 16 ½ tackles to lead DNH, but the Wolverines could not overcome their five turnovers.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Dyersville Beckman 7: The Cougars scored the final 38 points of the game to improve to 4-3.

Sophomore Noah Henderson rushed for 169 yards and three scores on 21 carries with a long scoring run of 44. Sumner-Fredericksburg rushed for 333 yards on 56 carries. Kade Mitchell added an eight-yard scoring run, and Trace Meyer hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Davis Van Sickle.

Henderson also returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown as the Cougars forced three turnovers – two fumbles and a Meyer interception.

No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7: Gavin Thomas passed for four touchdowns as the Falcons (6-1) roared out to a 35-0 halftime lead over the Panthers.

Thomas was 7 of 13 for 183 yards connecting on touchdown strikes of 23 to Martez Wiggley, 44 to Kaden Huttinger and 36 to Adam Schipper.

Huttinger finished with four catches for 95 yards and he had a second touchdown reception.

Aidan Junker rushed 10 times for 120 yards and had a 45-yard touchdown run, while Schipper rushed 13 times for 83 yards and a 20-yard touchdown. Kale Schoneman also had a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Schipper recovered two fumbles and Schoneman had an interception.

8-player

Turkey Valley 42, Tripoli 36 OT: Oliver Schmitt rushed for 218 yards and a pair of scores while he also had a receiving score to lead the Trojans past the Panthers in overtime.

Class A

No. 2 Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 0: Brody Zinkula returning the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown as the Spartans led just 10 seconds into the game.

By halftime, Grundy Center (7-0) lead 42-0, as they rolled to their 18th-consecutive home win.

Wapsie Valley 41, North Tama 0: The Warriors won their third straight since losing to No. 2 Grundy Center.

Wapsie (5-2) scored twice in each of the first two quarters to lead 28-0 at halftime.

Hunter Kane had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown reception from Casey O’Donnell, while Hunter Knight scored on a 64-yard pass from O’Donnell and runs of 28 and 1.

The Warriors’ final score of the game came on a 15-yard Traeton Sauerbrei run.

Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR 8: Bo Harrington passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Huskies improved to 5-2.

Titus Evans rushed for 115 yards and a score, and Adam Gelner added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown. Trae Geise had four catches for 78 yards including a 35-yard touchdown, and Tucker Franzen had a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Class 3A

No. 6 Independence 47, Charles City 7: Mitchell Johnson passed for one score and rushed for two others as the Mustangs improved to 7-1 with their seventh-consecutive win.

Trey Weber added three rushing scores for Indee.

Johnson passed for 182 yards and rushed for 70 more.