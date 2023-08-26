Class 1A

Grundy Center 7, Dike-New Hartford 6: A blocked point after touchdown attempt proved to be the difference in another great Grundy County battle.

The Spartans, the defending Class A state champion, smothered the attempt after Colin Meester had hit Devon Lotts with a touchdown pass with 8 minutes and 31 seconds left in the game.

Colin Gordon scored Grundy Center’s only touchdown of the game on a 9-yard quarterback keeper with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

Both teams has chances to seize control in the first half, but DNH turned the ball over three times in the first half, including twice inside Spartan territory.

Grundy Center missed a short field goal, wide right, and had another drive with less than 3 minutes left in the second quarter stopped when Micah Walston came up with a huge sack of Gordon a 3rd and short play from the Wolverine 12. Gordon then threw incomplete on a 4th and 15 play.

Aplington-Parkersburg 23, Union 7: Gavin Thomas threw for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Kael Schoneman needed just 12 rushes to gain 137 yards as the Falcons opened with a victory at home.

Schoneman had a touchdown run of 49 yards, while Gave Mostek also had a rushing touchdown.

Will Hodges caught four passes for 55 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown grab.

Mason Ridder had 4 ½ tackles, including a team best 2 for loss to lead the defense.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 18, East Buchanan 12 OT: The Cougars scored on the last play of regulation to force overtime and then won it.

Davis Van Sickle passed for 224 yards and touchdowns to Jaxon Willems (57) and Noah Henderson (8).

Sumner-Fredericksburg had four players – Jaymison Howard, Ty VanEngelenburg, Henderson and Caden Trainor that multiple catches in the game.

Denver 42, New Hampton 14: The Cyclones forced six turnovers in the game – three fumbles and three interceptions.

Ethan Reiter picked off two passes and returned them for a total of 85 yards. Jaxon Sanderson has had an interception.

Keaton Rothmeyer, Corbin Hill and Will Lockhart all recovered fumbles.

Micah Grier rushed 23 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Sanderson also rushed for two touchdowns.

Sanderson also connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Schoville.

Braden McShane rushed 14 times for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Chickasaws.

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 6: The defending 4A state champions pulled away from the Go-Hawks.

After Ronan Thomas scored on a touchdown run to give the Saints a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, WSR answered with back-to-back field goals by Andrew Mohan.

But the Saints would score the final 34 points of the game.

Class A

North Butler 51, Belmond-Klemme 0: Tanner Arjes rushed for 161 yards and two scores, including a 69-yard scamper to lead the Bearcats.

Brody Wangsness, Tucker Pecha, Jax Thorne, Clayton Towsley and Pryor Wiederkehr also had rushing touchdowns.

Hudson 24, North Tama 2: Camden Davis threw a pair of touchdown passes to Camden Bel, and Davis also had a 1-yard touchdown run to power the Pirates to victory.

8-player

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34, Don Bosco 21: The Rebels scored the first 20 points of the second half to break away from a 14-all halftime tie to win it.

Isaac Clark’s 10-yard touchdown run to open the third gave G-R the lead for good. Austin Vaverka made it 26-14 on a 75-yard touchdown run, before Hudson Clark made it 32-14 after hauling in a 9-yard pass from Isaac Clark.

Isaac Clark threw for 178 yards and a pair of scores with his other touchdown throw a 58-yard strike to Tryvon Herron that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Kaiden Knaack rushed 31 times for 187 yards and three scores. He also passed for 68 yards. Knaack had rushing scores of 64, 2 and 39.

