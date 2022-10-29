High School Football Round Up: GR, Indee win thrillers

JACKSON JUNCTION — A three touchdown performance from junior running back Austin Vaverka allowed the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels to win a 30-28 thriller over Turkey Valley, Friday.

Vaverka rumbled for X rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the third quarter, and added X receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Junior quarterback Isaac Clark added 175 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The win matches up the Rebels against No. 8 Newell-Fonda in the quarterfinals with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line. The Mustangs beat the No. 3 Don Bosco Dons 35-10 on Friday.

Grundy Center manhandles Wildcats: The No. 2 Grundy Center Spartans beat the Columbus Wildcats 41-7 to advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Spartans opened the game with a 20-point opening statement in the first quarter. The Spartans added a touchdown in each of the remaining quarters to close out the 34-point victory.

The Wildcats lone tally came in the second quarter.

Quarterback Colin Gordon completed 68.8% of his passes for 174 yards and one touchdown in the win. Running back Justin Knaack took advantage of his 19 attempts on the ground to put up 94 yards and four touchdowns. Gordon added one touchdown on 10 attempts for 88 yards.

Clay Saak added 63 scoreless yards on nine attempts. The junior also recovered a fumble on defense for the Spartans.

Indee beats Benton Community, Johnson stars: The No. 5 Independence Mustangs picked up a second round, 20-17 win over Benton Community in the Class 3A playoffs.

Senior quarterback and linebacker Mitchell Johnson scored two touchdowns on the ground in the first half to give the Mustangs a 13-3 lead.

At the midway point of the fourth quarter, Johnson found Brady Kurt for an 8-yard touchdown pass to take a 20-10 advantage.

Leading 20-17 with the Bobcats driving, Johnson intercepted an Aidan Gallery pass with less than a minute remaining in the game to seal the win for Indee.

Falcons fall to Western Christian: The Western Christian Wolfpack clipped the sixth-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons, 49-27, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs.

A-P trailed 14-7 at halftime, but 14 unanswered points in a the third quarter surge from the Wolfpack dashed the Falcons chances at a second half comeback.

For the Falcons, junior quarterback Gavin Thomas threw for 119 yards and a touchdown while senior running back Aidan Junker added 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.

The loss ends the Falcons season with a record of 8-2 with their lone regular season loss coming against Dike-New Hartford.

DNH drops second round matchup to MFL MarMac: The Dike-New Hartford football team saw its season come to an end in a 28-6 loss to the No. 8 MFL MarMac Bulldogs.

A pair of touchdowns within the first 90 seconds of action proved instrumental as the Bulldogs managed to take a 21-6 lead by halftime.

The Bulldogs added one additional touchdown in the third quarter while holding the Wolverines scoreless in the second half to win 28-6.

For the Wolverines, Micah Whalston led the way on the ground with 20 carries for 50 yards including a 12-yard touchdown run. However, as a team, DNH mustered only 40 yards on 30 carries.

Through the air, Benton Bixby threw for 183 yards on 13-of-30 passing. The Bulldogs intercepted Bixby twice in the contest.