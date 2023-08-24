Game of the Week

Grundy Center (0-0) at Dike-New Hartford (0-0)

Where: Dike

When: 7 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Game of the Week features a rematch of a 17-14 walk-off victory for Grundy Center in 2022.

The Spartans look similar to last season as they make their first appearance in Class 1A after winning the Class A title in 2022. The Spartans return their quarterback Colin Gordon, running back Justin Knaack and their top two wide receivers: Tiernan Vokes and Tate Jirovsky. They also return Trent Cakerice, a force on both the offensive and defensive lines.

The Wolverines, led by new starting quarterback Colin Meester, look to replace key pieces from a stalwart senior class which led DNH to a 7-3 showing last season. Micah Walston officially takes over the DNH backfield after rushing for 679 yards and 12 touchdowns filling in for an injured Jerek Hall. On defense, the Wolverines need to find replacements for their top four tacklers including IPSWA 1A first team linebacker Nick Reinicke.

Quoting Grundy Center coach Travis Zajac: “[I hope to see] a highly competitive, physical football game like it has been the last three season when we have played one another. I know they are replacing a lot of kids from last year’s team, but I know the quality of that coaching staff there and their history and the way they get their kids ready to play. It is going to be a very difficult first game for us. Our kids are excited for that challenge right out the gate.”

Quoting Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts: “We are going to be inexperienced and fairly young, but we have some good athletes and kids that have worked really hard in the offseason...for their opportunity. It is always that way. You end up graduating kids every year and you have to replace them. So, you have to have that next group step up. These guys, some of them, have waited behind last year’s senior class for their opportunity. They have worked hard.”

“We just want to go down and compete and see where we stand. Grundy Center, they return a ton of kids off a state championship team from last year in Class A, but [they are] stepping up to 1A. I think that transition will be fairly easy for that team they have there. They are loaded. We want our kids to go down, compete hard and see where we stand with us. That first week you always get a chance to see the things you need to work on and fix. That is what we are looking for.”

Metro Capsules

Waterloo East (0-0) vs. Waterloo West (0-0)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo.

When: 7:30 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: This is the kickoff of the football season and the latest installment of Waterloo’s crosstown rivalry, the 111th game between East and West. The Trojans are looking to get their first win over the Wahawks since 2011. West’s win streak has allowed them to improve their all-time series lead to 58-47-5 over East. The Wahawks won last year’s game 21-14.

Waterloo Christian (0-0) at Springville (0-1)

Where: Allison Field, Springville

When: 7 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Regents will play their first game in school history against an Oriole squad that lost a week zero game to Baxter, 52-23, last Friday. More than half of Waterloo Christian is underclassmen. Springville is coming off a 0-8 2022 season.

Columbus Catholic (0-0) at Dyersville Beckman (0-0)

Where: Dyersville

When: 7 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Sailors snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Blazers last year with a 41-13 win. Beckman’s 4-4 mark in 2022 was its worst record since it went 4-5 in 2018. The Blazers won 11 games in 2021. Columbus behind second-year quarterback Carter Lockert and a strong offensive line have big dreams for the 2023 season.

Cedar Falls (0-0) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-0)

Where: Cedar Rapids

When: 7:15 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: The Hawks out-matched the Tigers in 2022, sparking a two-game skid for Cedar Falls. However, the return of quarterback Tate Hermansen and running back Drake Gelhaus behind an experienced offensive line led by Nebraska-commit Jake Peters offers excitement. Drew Campbell, Drew Gerdes and Colin Coonradt lead a strong defense that will look to hold a physically-dominant Prairie team in check.

Three games to watch(tncms-asset)89bd2399-7da8-583f-a986-d4292f183dce[6](/tncms-asset)

Don Bosco (0-0) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-0)

Where: Reinbeck

When: 7 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: A rematch of a 35-32 Don Bosco win last season; the Rebels and Dons face off in a battle of eight-player heavyweights. The Rebels return starting quarterback Isaac Clark, running back Austin Vaverka and 2022 district defensive MVP Drew Eilers. For Don Bosco, a new quarterback and running back duo takes the field in 2023 in Kaiden and Kyler Knaack.

Union (0-0) at Aplington-Parkersburg (0-0)

Where: Ed Thomas Field, Parkersburg

When: 7 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: Led by senior starting quarterback Gavin Thomas, the Falcons look to build off an 8-2 season in 2022. Who will step up for Aplington-Parkersburg as replacements for its top two runners in Aidan Junker and Adam Schipper and its top four receivers from a year ago in addition to defensive stars Martez Wiggley and Carson Troyna? An experienced core of juniors and seniors return as Union looks to bounce back from a 48-14 loss to the Falcons a year ago.

Xavier (0-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (0-0)

Where: Waverly

When: 7:30 p.m.

The buzz around Friday’s game: New faces dot the Go-Hawks lineup as Waverly-Shell Rock searches for replacements for a star-studded senior class. Wesley Hubbard takes over under center as 2022 starting quarterback Cole Marsh returns, but as a hybrid tight end/wide receiver. Head coach Mark Hubbard tabbed Ethan Bibler as the new leader in the Go-Hawks’ backfield.

—Staff Report