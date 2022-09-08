High School Football Preview Capsule: Three Area Games to Watch Friday

8-Man
Colo-Nesco (2-0) at
No. 3 Don Bosco (2-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Gilbertville
- What to Watch: The Dons have registered a pair of wins over Top Ten opponents, and now in comes another undefeated team. The Spartans have won by an average of 45.5 points in their 2-0 start.
Class A
Wapsie Valley (1-1) at
No. 1 Grundy Center (2-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Grundy Center
- What to Watch: The Spartans are coming off a tremendous, last-second win over ranked 1A rival Dike-New Hartford. After losing to No. 10 Denver it their season opener, the Warriors rolled to a 41-6 win over Nashua-Plainfield last week.
People are also reading…
Class 4A
Webster City (1-1) at
No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Waverly
- What to Watch: The Go-Hawks marched to two relatively one-sided victories to open the season and will get a serious text from the Lynx. Webster City opened with a loss to No. 2 (3A) Humboldt (10-0), but stormed past Boone last week, 54-0, where the Lynx single-wing offense generated .428 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 44 carries.
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson