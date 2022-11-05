High School Football Playoffs: Independence falls just short at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Sixth-ranked Independence came up short against No. 3 Humboldt Friday in a back-and-forth Class 3A state quarterfinal game.

Twenty-eight points were scored in the final 6 minutes and 46 seconds, but a pair of Wildcat touchdowns in the final 3:52 and a huge turnover inside the Humboldt one by Independence ended a great Mustang season.

Humboldt advanced to the UNI-Dome and the semifinals with a 34-26 victory.

Humboldt senior Lance Coon had 184 yards rushing, breaking free on long touchdown runs of 70 and 42 yards. The former came on the first play of the second quarter to give the Wildcats (10-1 overall) a 14-0 lead; the latter was a virtual backbreaker with 1:54 left in regulation to give Humboldt some breathing room and a 34-24 advantage.

Senior Will Orness had 160 yards and a career-high three passing touchdowns. Orness found Corey Dettmann on a 46-yard scoring strike to break the ice on the contest’s opening drive, then hit senior Trever Beach for a 3-yard strike and a 20-6 Wildcat lead with 4:48 left in the third period. Ahead just 20-18 with 3:52 remaining in regulation, Orness hooked up with Dettmann again for a 54-yard TD to push it back to a two-possession edge.

Dettmann, a junior, finished with 152 receiving yards. He had 296 total through the first 10 games.

The Mustangs (10-2) didn’t go quietly. They were on the doorstep of trimming a 34-24 deficit when a forced fumble inside the Humboldt 1-yard line changed possession back in favor of the Wildcats with less than two minutes to go. Independence recorded a safety on the next snap and got the ball back down by eight points late, but Orness intercepted a pass to end it.

“That was a tough situation, because we came up with a big stop but had no breathing room about an inch or so out of the end zone,” Humboldt coach Derrick Elman said. “No. 77 for them (Korver Hupke) got some drive and put us in a tough spot. So it was up to our defense to get one more stop and they came up clutch, like they have all year

Indee senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson did it all for the Mustangs, throwing for 257 yards and rushing for 117 more.

“He’s a really good ballplayer,” Elman said of Johnson. “They were solid up front, too. But our offensive line did a tremendous job.”

Weber rushed 11 times for 67 yards, while Brady Kurt had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for Indee.

Defensively, Tate Wood had five tackles and a tackle and half, and Weber had two tackles for loss.