CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINAL | HUMBOLDT 34, INDEPENDENCE 26

High School Football Playoffs: Independence falls just short at Humboldt

  • Updated
HUMBOLDT — Sixth-ranked Independence came up short against No. 3 Humboldt Friday in a back-and-forth Class 3A state quarterfinal game.

Twenty-eight points were scored in the final 6 minutes and 46 seconds, but a pair of Wildcat touchdowns in the final 3:52 and a huge turnover inside the Humboldt one by Independence ended a great Mustang season.

Humboldt advanced to the UNI-Dome and the semifinals with a 34-26 victory.

Humboldt senior Lance Coon had 184 yards rushing, breaking free on long touchdown runs of 70 and 42 yards. The former came on the first play of the second quarter to give the Wildcats (10-1 overall) a 14-0 lead; the latter was a virtual backbreaker with 1:54 left in regulation to give Humboldt some breathing room and a 34-24 advantage.

Senior Will Orness had 160 yards and a career-high three passing touchdowns. Orness found Corey Dettmann on a 46-yard scoring strike to break the ice on the contest’s opening drive, then hit senior Trever Beach for a 3-yard strike and a 20-6 Wildcat lead with 4:48 left in the third period. Ahead just 20-18 with 3:52 remaining in regulation, Orness hooked up with Dettmann again for a 54-yard TD to push it back to a two-possession edge.

Dettmann, a junior, finished with 152 receiving yards. He had 296 total through the first 10 games.

The Mustangs (10-2) didn’t go quietly. They were on the doorstep of trimming a 34-24 deficit when a forced fumble inside the Humboldt 1-yard line changed possession back in favor of the Wildcats with less than two minutes to go. Independence recorded a safety on the next snap and got the ball back down by eight points late, but Orness intercepted a pass to end it.

“That was a tough situation, because we came up with a big stop but had no breathing room about an inch or so out of the end zone,” Humboldt coach Derrick Elman said. “No. 77 for them (Korver Hupke) got some drive and put us in a tough spot. So it was up to our defense to get one more stop and they came up clutch, like they have all year

Indee senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson did it all for the Mustangs, throwing for 257 yards and rushing for 117 more.

 “He’s a really good ballplayer,” Elman said of Johnson. “They were solid up front, too. But our offensive line did a tremendous job.”

Weber rushed 11 times for 67 yards, while Brady Kurt had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for Indee.

Defensively, Tate Wood had five tackles and a tackle and half, and Weber had two tackles for loss.

Mitchell Johnson 2021-22

Johnson 

Humboldt 34, Indee 26

Indee;0;6;6;14 – 26

Humboldt;7;7;6;14  --  34

Hum – Corey Dettmann 46 pass from Will Orness (Trevor Beach kick)

Hum – Lance Coon 70 run (Beach kick)

Indee – Mitchell Johnson 8 run (kick failed)

Hum – Beach 3 pass from Orness (Beach kick)

Indee – Trey Weber 10 run (kick failed)

Indee – Keelan Hoover 4 pass from Johnson (Drew Beatty run)

Hum – Dettmann 54 pass from Orness (Beach kick)

Indee – Brady Kurt 8 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

Hum – Coon 42 run (Beach kick)

Indee – Safety, Weber tackled Coon in end zone

TEAM STATISTICS

;Indee;Hum

First downs;27;13

Rushing-yards;40-191;31-216

Passing yards;257;160

Comp-Att-Int;19-32-1;8-11;0

Penalties-yards;4-20;3-30

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Punts-avg.;2-24.5;2-39.5

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

INDEPENDENCE – Johnson 25-117, Weber 11-67, Hoover 3-14, Team 1-(-7)

HUMBOLDT – Coon 17-184, Orness 13-35, Team 1-(-3).

Passing

INDEPENDENCE – Johnson 19-31-1-257 yards and two touchdowns.

HUMBOLDT – Orness 8-11-0-160 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiving

INDEPNDENCE –Brady Kurt 7-125, Zach Sidles 3-48, Hoover 5-44, Weber 2-27, Beatty 2-13.

HUMBOLDT – Dettmann 6-152, Beach 2-8. 

FRIDAY'S RESULTS, SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley 27, Cedar Falls 13

Johnston 23, Ankeny 13

Southeast Polk 41, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

West Des Moines Dowling 41, Waukee Northwest 7

Class 4A

North Scott 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, Indianola 6

Carlisle 56, Iowa City Liberty 28

Lewis Central 47, Glenwood 24

Class 3A

Humboldt 34, Independence 26

Harlan 55, Nevada 7

Mount Vernon 17, Solon 0

ADM 68, North Polk 42

Class 2A

Central Lyon 42, West Lyon 7

OABCIG 19, Spirit Lake 0

Dubuque Wahlert 41, Crestwood 6

Williamsburg 35, Centerville 0

Class 1A

Underwood 47, Pella Christian 28

Van Meter 45, Sigourney-Keota 0

West Branch 25, MFL Mar-Mac 24

West Sioux 49, Western Christian 20

Class A

Grundy Center 20, East Buchanan 6

Lynnville-Sully 20, AHSTW 0

Woodbury Central 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

West Hancock 52,  North Linn 21

Thursday’s results

8-Player

Lenox 32, Fremont-Mills 8

Newell-Fonda 46, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Remsen St, Mary’s 63, GTRA 14

WACO 52, Montezuma 7

Semifinal pairings

Games Wednesday

8 player

1 p.m. – Newell-Fonda (10-1) vs. WACO (12-0)

4 p.m. – Lenox (11-0) vs. Remsen St Mary’s (11-0)

Games Thursday

Class A

10 a.m. – Lynnville-Sully (11-0) vs. West Hancock (11-0)

1 p.m. – Woodbury Central (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)

Class 4A

4 p.m. – Carlisle (10-1) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)

7 p.m. – North Scott (9-2) vs Cedar Rapid Xavier (11-0)

Games Friday

Class 1A

10 a.m. – West Branch (11-0) vs. Van Meter (10-1)

1 p.m.  – Underwood (11-0) vs. West Sioux (10-1)

Class 5A

4 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (7-4) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1)

7 p.m. – Johnston (8-3) vs. Southeast Polk (10-1)

Games Saturday

Class 2A

10 a.m. – Dubuque Wahlert (9-2) vs. Williamsburg (11-0)

1 p.m. – OABCIG (10-1) vs. Central Lyon (11-0)

Class 3A

4 p.m. – ADM (10-1) vs. Harlan (10-1)

7 p.m. – Humboldt (10-1) vs. Mount Vernon (11-0)

