High School Football Playoffs: Grundy Center powers past East Buchanan

GRUNDY CENTER – The second-ranked Grundy Center Spartans punched their ticket back to the Class A semifinals and to the UNI-Dome Friday night after icing East Buchanan, 20-6, in a Class A state quarterfinal.

An elite Grundy Center defense, led in large part by senior linebacker Patrick Brown III, smothered the Buccaneers’ juggernaut running game, holding them to only 111 yards a week after East Buchanan had rushed for 507 yards in a 57-21 win over Alburnett.

“It really is special,” Brown said. “It’s something that I’ve been ready for since the end of last year and it was all about preparation. Our coaches do a great job of scouting the opponent – we know exactly where they’re going to be and when they’re going to do it.”

The defense showed its power early on when Grundy Center forced a three-and-out on the Buccaneers’ first drive, with all three rushing attempts adding up to only five yards. After a dropped snap on an punt attempt by East Buhanan, the Spartans started their first drive of the game at the Buccaneer 20. Two plays later, a 19-yard touchdown pass from Colin Gordon to Ben Wegmann put them on the board, put Grundy Center up early.

“Anytime you play a team that’s only thrown it about 30 times all year, you know where the emphasis is going to be,” head coach Travis Zajac said about the preparation for Grundy Center’s defensive scheme.

The Buccaneers answered back in the second quarter after driving 50 yards with a five-yard touchdown pass from Trystin Russell to Ryland Cornell, briefly tying the game. However, the Spartans answered back with a 74-yard drive, sealed with a four-yard run by Gordon for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Spartans got the ball to start the second half and ate up nearly six minutes of the third quarter before Justin Knaack scored on a 2-yard run for a 20-6 lead.

They held the remainder of the night, earning a spot in the Class A semifinals. After the game, Zajac explained the secret to their successful run.

“Really good people,” Zajac said. “Fantastic players and their families, phenomenal coaching staff, supporting families, an outstanding school district and community – it’s been an amazing run.”

Justin Knaack led the Spartan ground game with 77 yards on 15 carries.

Grundy Center continues its run on Thursday at 1 p.m. against Woodbury Central as it attempts to reach the Class A final for the fourth consecutive season.