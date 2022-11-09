High School Football Playoffs: Grundy Center in familiar territory in Class A semis

CEDAR FALLS — The second-ranked Grundy Center Spartans may get a slight feeling of déjà vu when they take on Woodbury Central in the Class A football semifinals Thursday.

Back in the final four for the fourth year in a row, the Spartans know the environment in the UNI-Dome well.

Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said the majority of his team gained valuable experience last season when the Spartans played in the UNI-Dome. The Spartans know how to deal with the challenges the Dome brings.

“I think there is a lot to be said for it,” Zajac said. “Really more than anything, it is the short turn around—losing one day of recovery, planning and prep—and then managing your emotions throughout the week…That is the one thing the Dome does do. It saps your energy. It is overwhelming to all of us.”

They also face the same opponent from a year ago in No. 3 Woodbury Central. The Spartans took down the Wildcats, 28-7, in the semifinals last season.

Led by junior quarterback Drew Kluender, the Wildcats own the top passing offense, the second overall total offense and fourth scoring offense in Class A.

According to Zajac, the Spartans will have their “hands full” against the Wildcats on Thursday.

“They score a ton of points on offense,” Zajac said. “They are going to spread us out all over the field and try and throw it around. They can run the ball too. They have a really talented running back…They are going to have a good game plan for us.”

With all the similarities to last season, the biggest difference for Grundy Center might be the Spartans, themselves.

Last season, a bevy of seniors—namely, Logan Knaack, Dayne Zinkula and Dexter Whitehill—led the way for the Spartans as they fell in the championship game...for the third consecutive season.

This season juniors Colin Gordon, Justin Knaack, Clay Saak and Trent Cakerice stepped in and stepped up to fill the shoes of those previous Spartan stars.

In his first year at the helm of the Grundy Center offense, Gordon put up 1,693 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air with 406 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

“Colin has gotten markedly better every week that he has played,” Zajac said. “Last week, his statistics were not great…but, the conditions that we were playing in were less than ideal and he just managed it.”

On the ground, Knaack emerged as the lead back of a three-man backfield committee and collected 674 yards on 110 attempts--6.1 yards per carry--and 17 touchdowns on the season.

“Justin has just started to flourish in the backfield for us,” Zajac said. “He has been a really solid defensive player for us. Since taking over that starting spot at the running back position, he has taken off.”

Saak and sophomore Brody Zinkula spell Knaack and have proven formidable runners in their own right with 398 yards and 5 touchdowns and 211 yards and 2 touchdowns, respectively.

“They are carrying the standard right now for the class that came before them,” Zajac said. “They have maintained that tradition. Even though they are not as big in number this year, they are still very important to our success as a football program.”

Despite their offensive firepower, Zajac said the Spartans hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball.

Led by Cakerice, who posted 61 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss this season, the Spartans possess the top scoring defense in Class A, allowing just 56 points in 11 games this season.

“We are a defensive football team,” Zajac said. “We play really good defense and then we are very efficient on offense. My assumption is—if you are one of our opponents and you are game planning, you are scouting us—trying to identify weaknesses is a challenge. We are a pretty deep football team.”

With the Spartans high-powered defense matching up against an equally matched offense, Zajac said the game will not come down to schematics. Rather, personnel will win the day.

“Are your kids, man-for-man, better than the opponent,” Zajac said. “I think that we are pretty good.”

The Wildcats and Spartans match up at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the UNI-Dome. The winner advances to the Class A state championship game next Thursday at 1 p.m. and will face the winner of No. 1 West Hancock—No. 4 Lynnville-Sully.