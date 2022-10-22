High School Football: No. 2 Grundy Center races to playoff victory

Colin Gordon completed eight of nine passes for 174 yards and four scores as No. 2 Grundy Center rolled to a Class A first-round playoff victory over Belle Plaine, 49-0..

Grundy Center lead 35-0 at halftime.

Sophomore Tiernan Vokes had just three catches in the game, but all three went for touchdowns, including a 71-yard score.

Tate Jirovsky added a 13-yard touchdown catch.

Justin Knaack rushed seven times for 78 yards and two scores, including a 74-yard scoring scamper.

Class 1A

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Eagle Grove 8: The Falcons lead 42-0 at halftime as they cruised in their 1A playoff opener.

Gavin Thomas was 8-for-8 for 193 yards and four touchdowns passing.

Nick Neuroth, Kaden Huttinger, Jack Eddy and Junker all had receiving touchdowns. Huttinger’s scoring catch was for 58 yards, while Eddy’s was 24 and Junker’s 56.

Kael Schoneman had 58-yard touchdown run, Aidan Junker rushed eight times for 71 yards and a score while Thomas and Kael Stotler also scored rushing touchdowns.

Dike-New Hartford 48, Cascade 14: Micah Walston rushed 30 times for 219 yards and three scores, including a 50-yard scoring run as the Wolverines steadily pulled away.

Benton Bixby passed for 173 yards and two scores, while Braxten Johnson had a 68-yard touchdown reception among his three catches for 76 yards. Gus Varney added a 13-yard touchdown reception.

DNH (7-2) intercepted three passes and Jace Hall returned his 40 yards for a touchdown.

Class 2A

Crestwood 28, North Fayette-Valley 22: Cole Butikofer rushed 25 times for 229 yards and three scores to lead the Cadets to victory.

Decklyn Heins passed for 147 yards, and Ayden Burrow rushed for 117 yards and two scores for the TigerHawks.

8-player

Central City 46, Tripoli 26: The Raiders outscored the Panthers, 32-12, in the second half to breakaway from a 14-all halftime tie.

Tripoli got 134 yards passing and three touchdowns from Rowan Carlson, who also rushed for 194 yards and another score. Bryce Schroder had seven catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Comer also had a touchdown catch for the Panthers.

Regular season

Class 4A

Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Decorah 13: The Go-Hawks capped off a 9-0 regular-season by dominating the first three quarters and leading 32-0 after 36 minutes of play.

McCrae Hagarty rushed for 227 yards and three scores. Will Soesbe added a 20-yard touchdown reception from Cole Marsh for WSR’s other touchdown.

Simon Ott had a 26-yard field goal for the Go-Hawks.

Marion 42, Waterloo East 13: Marion’s Coda Johnson returned the opening kickoff 73 yards to the Trojans’ 20. Three plays later Kai Glade punched it in from a yard out as the Wolves started fast and stayed fast Friday in Marion.

Marion did not slow down as Alex Mota hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass and broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run. Marion led 28-0 at the half.

Mota added a third touchdown in the second half, finishing with 149 yards on the ground and 88 yards receiving.

East, which finished 0-9, got 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Billy Clark. Clark had a long run of 70 yards. Shakur Wright rushed it nine times for 37 yards, and Ahdan Muhammad had three catches for 34 yards.