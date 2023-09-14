Metro Capsules
Davenport North (1-2) at Waterloo West (2-1)
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
- The buzz around Friday’s game: The Wahawks are looking to move to 3-1 and have a victorious Homecoming Game. North, after losing to Davenport West and Assumption in weeks one and two, is coming off a 35-21 win over Marshalltown. Kazmir Rebarcak has passed for 373 yards and rushed for 145 for the Wildcats. Mason Bogan has rushed for 395 yards and five scores. West has shown big play ability in all three of its games this fall as the Wahawks have scored a touchdown of 50 plus yards in every game. Brady Dean has passed for 446 yards and five scores, while Ben Frazier has rushed for 424 yards and four scores.
Iowa City Liberty (1-2) at Cedar Falls (1-2)
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
- The buzz around Friday’s game: The Tigers defensive secondary will need to tighten their shoelaces before this game as the Lightning like to throw it. Senior quarterback Graham Beckman has completed 79 of 128 passes for 1,072 yards and 10 scores in three games. Dallas Miller has 26 catches for 358 yards and five scores. This kind of pass attack should be a concern for Cedar Falls which gave up six touchdown passes last week to Ankeny Centennial. The Tigers are better than their 1-2 record shows, and a win over a solid Liberty squad will go a long way to creating some momentum.
East (2-1) at Fort Dodge (1-2)
- Where: Dodger Stadium, Fort Dodge
- When: 7 p.m., Friday
- The buzz around Friday’s game: The Trojans are looking for their first three-game win streak since 2012 as part of a 6-5 season that saw them reach the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Fort Dodge will provide a formidable obstacle. The Dodgers are coming off a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes where they were shutout, 35-0, but Fort Dodge features one of the top athletes in the state in sophomore Dreshaun Ross. Ross has rushed for 381 yards and four scores so far this season. Look for East to stay balanced with Davarrion Clark running and Ahdan Muhammad making big plays in the pass game.
Columbus (2-1) at Hudson (3-0)
- Where: Hudson
- When: 7 p.m., Friday
- The buzz around Friday’s game: After cruising in their first two games, the ambitious Sailors are looking to get back on the right path against an undefeated Pirates squad. Hudson pulled out a last-second win over Jesup last week and count on senior quarterback Camden Davis (399 passing yards, 135 rushing yards) to do a lot of the heavy lifting. The last time Hudson started a season 4-0, it won the Class A state title in 2018. Carter Lockert has thrown for 674 yards and eight scores for Columbus, while Parker Kjeldsen has 418 rushing yards and four scores.
Area games to watch:
Dike-New Hartford (1-2) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-0): The Wolverines have lost two games by exactly two points. DNH has yet to get its offense going as last week’s 14 points scored was a season high. The Cougars have not started a season 4-0 since 2018. Quarterback Davis Van Sickle has passed for 458 yards and eight scores.
Wapsie Valley (2-1) at North Butler (3-0): This will be a good Class A matchup in Greene where the Warriors will look to knock the Bearcats from the unbeaten ranks. Quarterback Kanen Decker and running back Traeton Sauerbrei have combined to rush for 517 yards and seven scores for Wapsie. North Butler quarterback Brody Wangsness has a combined 513 yards rushing and passing. Tanner Arjes has rushed for five scores.
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson