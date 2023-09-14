Metro Capsules

Davenport North (1-2) at Waterloo West (2-1)

Iowa City Liberty (1-2) at Cedar Falls (1-2)

East (2-1) at Fort Dodge (1-2)

Columbus (2-1) at Hudson (3-0)

Area games to watch:

Dike-New Hartford (1-2) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-0): The Wolverines have lost two games by exactly two points. DNH has yet to get its offense going as last week’s 14 points scored was a season high. The Cougars have not started a season 4-0 since 2018. Quarterback Davis Van Sickle has passed for 458 yards and eight scores.

Wapsie Valley (2-1) at North Butler (3-0): This will be a good Class A matchup in Greene where the Warriors will look to knock the Bearcats from the unbeaten ranks. Quarterback Kanen Decker and running back Traeton Sauerbrei have combined to rush for 517 yards and seven scores for Wapsie. North Butler quarterback Brody Wangsness has a combined 513 yards rushing and passing. Tanner Arjes has rushed for five scores.