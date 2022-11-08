High School Football: Metro Athletes earn all-conference, all-district honors

Cedar Falls had nine players named to the Class 5A all Mississippi Valley Conference team.

On the defensive side of the ball, Drew Campbell, Drew Gerdes, Colin Coonradt and Ben Roussell were selections. Offensively, Jacob Peters, Drake Gelhaus, Jake Hulstein, Derek Woods and Hogan Simmer were honored.

Among Campbell’s 52 tackles this fall, he recorded 20 ½ for loss and nine sacks. Gerdes led the team with 92 tackles and 10 ½ for loss. Roussell had a fumble recovery and an interception, while Coonradt had 42 tackles and two picks.

Gelhaus rushed for 1,469 yards and 14 scores, while Woods led the team with 24 catches for 335 yards and four scores.

Hulstein was 5 for 8 on field goal attempts with a long of 47, while he was 30 of 34 on PATs. He also averaged 43.6 yards on 41 punt attempts.

Cedar Falls had four additional second team picks – Drew Langner, Logan Wroe, Ian Bohnenkamp and Ty Kolthoff

Waterloo West had five players earn first team all-conference honors.

Defensively, Kyle Elliott, Branden Bauler and Drew Hundley made the squad, while offensive linemen Evan Schaver and running back Cavelle Fay were named to the offensive team.

Fay rushed the ball 143 times for 870 yards and eight scores.

Bauler led the Wahawks with 48 ½ tackles, including 10 ½ for loss. Elliott recorded 42 tackles and had one interception and one fumble recovery. From his defensive line position, Hundley recorded 27 tackles, nine for loss and 2 ½ sacks.

West also had Parker Engstrom, Bryce Westemeier, Terez Smith and Anell Kudic make the second team.

East players honored

In Class 4A, District 2, several Waterloo East had two first team picks -- Billy Clark III and Ahdan Muhammad.

Clark III led the Trojans with 68 tackles, including 45 solo stops. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 64 carries for 415 yards and four scores.

Muhammad led the team with 31 receptions for 222 yards. He also recorded 20.5 tackles on defense.

Jameel Montgomery, Maceo Hicks, Shakur Wright and James Johnson were named to the second team.

Columbus Catholic well represented

The Sailors had six first team and three second team selections on the Class 1A, District 4 team.

Making the first team were Gavin Reed, Caleb Holthaus, Parker Kjeldsen, Carson Hartz, Connor Knudtson and Mason Knipp.

Knipp was named defensive linemen of the year after recording 93 ½ tackles, 28 ½ for loss and four sacks.

Hartz had 81 ½ tackles and was third on the team in rushing with 572 yards and led the Sailors with nine rushing scores.

Reed led Columbus with three interceptions.

Holthaus and Kjeldsen rushed for 591 and 594 yards respectively.

Making the second team were Myles Gardner and Major Westhoff.