High School Football: Isaac Clark leads G-R to rout of N-K at Wartburg

WAVERLY – It had short fields in the majority of the first quarter. It fired explosive plays. It led wire-to-wire.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck has been on a quest this season in trying to get over the first round playoff hump and get on a path towards the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

"We have a thing where it is play 10 this year," Rebels quarterback Isaac Clark said. "We have to get over that first round of the playoffs to make it happen."

G-R wants to play on the college football field the top teams in the state play on in November. It got a small tune up on Thursday night.

For the first time ever, an eight-player game was played at Walston-Hoover Stadium on the campus of Wartburg College between G-R and Northwood-Kensett to open Week 6 of the season.

The Rebels ran away from the Vikings and snared a 78-0 victory in a non-district tussle.

"The environment was great, a lot of fans showed up for us," Clark said.

This game came to fruition with both teams having an opening when the season started.

Northwood-Kensett (2-4) was scheduled to face Rockford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck had Meskwaki Settlement as its opponent. With Rockford and Meskwaki opting not to field varsity program this fall, it left an opening on the docket.

So the Rebels and Vikings worked out an agreement to play each other. It ended up at Wartburg.

"We knew coming into it, we were playing a really good team," N-K head coach Trevor Hunt said. "We had plenty of opportunities to do positive things and we still had some positive things."

The game was one-sided very quickly.

Clark totaled seven touchdowns on the night, four on the ground of 5, 3, 7 and 4-yards. He aired out three scores, one from 45 yards and another from 37 yards.

In the opening 12 minutes, G-R had scored 34 points. It sent the game into a running clock on the second play from scrimmage in the second quarter.

"We did everything right," Clark said. "The blocks were amazing. Our offensive line did tremendous."

Hudson Clark added a 33-yard scoring run and a kickoff return of at least 70 yards for another score. The Rebels (6-0) defense had two safeties, recorded two interceptions, recovered one fumble and easily won the line of scrimmage.

They posted their first shutout of the season. Next week, they'll face top-five ranked Don Bosco in Gilbertville, a true measuring stick contest. Still, G-R didn't look too far ahead.

"Take it a game at a time, back tomorrow to work," Clark said.

Northwood-Kensett was had Monte Sims inactive after sustaining an injury at practice two days ago. He has been the primary weapon for its offense and a leader in the secondary.

Carter Anderson, another starter as a defensive back, was also inactive.

"One of things we've talked about from the get-go, we kind of started using our mantra of no excuses, work hard," Hunt said. "Injuries happen."

N-K struggled to move the ball on a consistent basis. It had several high snaps in the second half and if it went forward, penalties or negative yard plays ensued.

It has been a theme of its season.

"We got to stick on our blocks and limit the penalities," Vikings sophomore QB Colby Eskildsen said.

One of the longer plays from scrimmage on the night – a 17-yard run from Eskildsen in the first quarter – put the Vikings in G-R territory. What followed was two runs for minus-10 yards, a holding penalty, a 0-yard run and a punt.

Just three times did N-K get into its opponents side of the field. Still, he wasn't disappointed in the effort.

"There's a lot of individual things that guys did really well," Hunt said. "We have to put it together as a whole team."