High School Football: Iowa Prep Football Playoff Pairings

Playoff Pairings
Games Friday
Class 5A
Pod A
Davenport West (7-2) at West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)
Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2)
Pod B
Ames (6-3) at Southeast Polk (8-1)
Linn-Mar (6-3) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3)
Pod C
Sioux City East (7-2) at Ankeny (8-1)
Iowa City High (6-3) at Johnston (6-3)
Pod D
West Des Moines Valley (5-4) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)
Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Cedar Falls (7-2)
Class 4A
Pod A
Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)
Indianola (6-3) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)
Pod B
Fort Madison (7-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0)
Western Dubuque (6-3) at North Scott (7-2)
Pod C
LeMars (6-3) at Lewis Central (9-0)
Glenwood (6-3) at Spencer (7-2)
Pod D
Webster City (6-3) at Iowa City Liberty (8-1)
Newton (7-2) at Carlisle (8-1)
Class 3A
Pod A
MOC-Floyd Valley (6-3) at Harlan (8-1)
Nevada (7-2) at Sioux Center (5-4)
Pod B
Central DeWitt (6-3) at Mount Vernon (9-0)
West Delaware (5-4) at Solon (7-2)
Pod C
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (6-3) at Humboldt (8-1)
Benton Community (6-3) at Independence (9-1)
Pod D
Grinnell (5-4) at Adel-DeSoto-Minburn (8-1)
Creston (6-3) at North Polk (7-2)
Class 2A
Pod A
Clarinda (6-3) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)
West Lyon (7-2) at Greene County (8-1)
Pod B
OABCIG (8-1) at Osage (7-2)
Clear Lake (5-4) at Spirit Lake (9-0)
Pod C
Crestwood (6-3) at Waukon (6-3)
Dubuque Wahlert (7-2) at West Marshall (9-0)
Pool D
Centerville (7-2) at Monticello (7-2)
Mid-Prairie (6-3) at Williamsburg (9-0)
Class 1A
Pod A
Western Christian (7-2) at Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1)
Carroll Kuemper (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)
Pod B
Dike-New Hartford (7-2) at MFL Mar-Mac (8-1)
Columbus Catholic (6-3) at West Branch (9-0)
Pod C
Mediapolis (8-1) at Sigourney-Keota (7-2)
Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (8-1)
Pod D
Pella Christian (8-1) at South Hamilton (8-1)
ACGC (7-2) at Underwood (9-0)
Class A
Pod A
Hinton (6-3) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
LeMars Gehlen (8-1) at Woodbury Central (9-0)
Pod B
Mason City Newman (8-1) at North Linn (8-1)
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)
Pod C
East Buchanan (8-1) at Alburnett (8-1)
Columbus Community (8-1) at Grundy Center (9-0)
Pod D
Southwest Valley (7-2) at AHSTW (9-0)
Mount Ayr (8-1) at Lynnville-Sully (9-0)
8 Player
Pod A
West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (8-1) at West Harrison)
Pod B
CAM (7-2) at Lenox (9-0)
Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Southeast Warren (9-1)
Pod C
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Don Bosco (8-0)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1) at Turkey Valley (7-1)
Pod D
Easton Valley (7-1) at Montezuma (8-2)
Central City (8-1) at WACO (10-0)