JESUP — Hudson led Jesup for exactly 1 minute and 55 seconds on Friday night.

It was all the more time the Pirates (3-0) need to return home with a win over the J-Hawks (1-2) by the slimmest of margins—22-21.

Hudson head coach Justin Brekke said he was proud of the “grit” showed by his squad in the come-from-behind victory.

“We have a lot of fighters,” Brekke said. “Their heart, their grit is incomparable.”

Moments after being halted on fourth and goal at the Jesup 2-yard line, Hudson found the end zone as quarterback Camden Davis connected with Drew Sundine on a 13-yard pitch and catch to cut a 21-14 Jesup lead to 21-20.

Instead of looking for the tie, the Pirates lined up for a two-point conversion.

Davis took the snap and rolled to his right, finding sophomore Tate Van Dyke five yards deep in the Jesup end zone on a curl route to put Hudson ahead for the first time with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jesup managed to drive the ball deep into Hudson territory on its final possession, but penalties stalled the J-Hawks drive and allowed the Pirates to hang on for a win.

Hudson need the come-from-behind effort on Friday night thanks to a big first half for the J-Hawks. Quarterback Ryan Treptow connected on a seven-yard strike to Wyatt Vander Werff at the 6:24 mark of the first quarter.

After forcing a Hudson punt on the ensuing drive, Treptow found the end zone again on a one-yard quarterback keeper with 7:05 to go in the first half. The J-Hawks converted a third and 16 with a double reverse pass from Cale Schissel to Treptow prior to the touchdown.

Hudson rallied back with a pair of touchdowns in short order. Davis scored on a QB keeper of his own from the one-yard line at the 3:33 mark of the second quarter. Just over a minute later, junior Kiean Crile fielded a Jesup punt at around his own 45-yard line, returning the boot for the game-touchdown.

Jesup broke the 14-14 tie as Vander Werff scored on a four-yard touchdown run to put the J-Hawks ahead 21-14 at halftime and force Hudson’s late-game heroics.

“Our guys played really hard,” Jesup head coach Jacob McMartin said. “They have competed hard for three weeks. That is something we have not done here in a long time. I could not be more proud of that.”

Five things fans are buzzing about after the Pirates win:

The Game-Winner

According to Davis, the message from Brekke going into Hudson’s game-winning drive was: “We have to get this thing in…or we are screwed.”

Davis answered the call with his touchdown pass to Sundine, who Davis described as the go-to receiver for the play the Pirates dialed up on third and nine from the Jesup 13.

“He is one of my top receivers,” Davis said. “That play is just designed for him. We rep that a lot and that is his play.”

Moments later, Brekke took a gamble that paid off.

According to Brekke, playing for a tie never crossed his mind as he made the decision to go for two following Davis and Sundine’s touchdown connection. Brekke said he did not want to see Jesup’s offense in overtime and wanted to ride the hot hand of his team.

“I was thinking about that the first time already,” Brekke said. “We have done it on the road. [Jesup’s] offense from the 10-yard line was very potent. We did not want to see that offense out there. We would do anything to keep that from coming out.

“We were rolling. We had the momentum. We rolled with it.”

Crile’s “special” impact

Every time Kiean Crile got the ball in his hands on special teams on Friday a big play seemed imminent.

In addition to his 55-yard punt return touchdown, Crile set up Hudson’s game-winning touchdown with a 25-yard punt return to the Jesup 15. He also managed a big time punt return of around 45 yards in the third quarter which set up a Hudson drive that stalled out at the Jesup 18 via a turnover on downs.

According to Crile, the Pirates placed a greater emphasis on special teams, allowing him to find success against the J-Hawks.

“I could not have done it without the guys in front of me,” Crile said. “Every practice we will do punt return for thirty minutes…I feel like we are really taking special teams really serious this year and it is paying off.”

Hudson’s second half defense

After giving up three touchdowns in the first half—doubling Jesup’s scoring production on the season—the Hudson defense responded in the second half with a shutout.

Brekke said the response from his defense in the second half demonstrated “a lot of grit.”

“It was not pretty,” Brekke said. “I am sure they smoked us in yards, but we just kept playing. That was our motto tonight…That is what I am so proud about.”

Jesup’s fight

A year ago, Hudson defeated Jesup 37-0.

The J-Hawks ability to regroup this season—and nearly knock off the Pirates—showed their head coach a lot about who they are.

“It shows that our kids want it,” McMartin said. “And that we have kids here that work really hard and they want to be success and they want to change the perception of what J-Hawk football is.

“They made a decision last spring that they were going to do that. That they were going to do that. I am really proud of our seniors that kind of took charge of that.”

Treptow stars in loss

A significant factor in Jesup’s strong first half showing proved to be the play of Treptow.

From extending drives with his feet to scoring a pair of touchdowns, the J-Hawks junior quarterback made the most of his opportunities against Hudson.

McMartin spoke glowingly of and cited Treptow, who he described as smarter than himself, as a key reason the J-Hawks doubled their season scoring output in just the first half on Friday.

“Me and him worked together on building this game plan,” McMartin said. “I wanted to make sure me and him were on the same page. It did not feel like I put him in a good position to be success the first few weeks.

“Being able to utilize his talents helped us a ton in this game.”

