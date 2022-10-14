High School Football: Hempstead jumps on West early in victory

DUBUQUE -- It was the start the Mustangs needed.

More importantly, it was the finish they so desperately craved.

And for the first time in 364 days, Dubuque Hempstead was celebrating a football victory.

Carter Krug threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Justin Potts and Jase Runde, and Christian Pettinger recovered a pair of fumbles in the first half to help the Mustangs beat Waterloo West, 27-13, on Friday night at Dalzell Field.

Krug and Potts connected for another touchdown in the third quarter as the Mustangs (1-7) snapped an eight-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 28-14 victory over the Wahawks on Oct. 15, 2021 in Waterloo.

Krug completed 12 of 20 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Potts had six receptions for 81 yards, Runde finished with three catches for 29 yards, and Quinn Breitbach ran for 115 yards and a score for the Mustangs.

Krug, who spent much of the season as Hempstead’s No. 2 quarterback and alternated series with Joey Helminiak, connected with Runde for a 23-yard touchdown with 4:02 left in the opening quarter.

The Mustangs opted to go for an onside kick and Nathan Chappell recovered for Hempstead, but the Wahawks’ Branden Bauler intercepted Krug two plays later to defuse the threat.

Hempstead got the ball right back as Potts forced a fumble and Pettinger recovered at the Waterloo West 43-yard line. Krug and Potts hooked up for a 34-yard touchdown six plays later for a 14-0 lead.

Pettinger came away with another fumble recovery on the next defensive series as the Wahawks’ long snapper failed to get the snap off the ground on a punt attempt.

But Hempstead was unable to add to its lead before halftime despite starting six of its eight first-half possessions --- excluding a one-play drive at the end of the half --- at the 50-yard line or in Wahawks territory. Those six possessions ended with two touchdowns, an interception, two punts and a turnover on downs.

Potts preserved Hempstead’s double-digit lead late in the second quarter, running down Wahawks receiver Depree Banks after a 68-yard reception and saving a touchdown. The Mustangs’ defense forced four incomplete passes from the 5-yard line in the final 30 seconds to keep the score 14-0 at halftime.

Krug and Potts hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown with 4:14 left in the third quarter, but Waterloo West moved right downfield and Wahawks quarterback Alex Willis hit Parker Engstrom for a 28-yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter to trim Hempstead’s lead back to 14.

West got a stop and was driving toward a momentum-seizing score when Potts came away with his first interception of the season.

Breitbach gave the Mustangs some breathing room, breaking free for a 27-yard score with 3:37 left. Willis found Engstrom for a 31-yard TD with 0:49 left.

Willis completed 13 of 34 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Wahawks (2-6). Engstrom finished with six receptions for 97 yards and two scores, and Depree Banks caught three passes for 100 yards.

Cavelle Fay ran for 52 yards and Branden Bauler intercepted a pass on defense.