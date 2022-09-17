High School Football: Grundy Center stays perfect against Pirates

HUDSON — The Grundy Center Spartans rolled to a 47-0 victory over the Hudson Pirates to improve to 4-0 on the season, Friday.

Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said the Spartans knew they needed to get out to a fast start facing a Pirates squad which had allowed only 14 points in its three games this season.

“Take care of business,” Zajac said. “We have played three really tough games out of the gate. Hudson was 2-1 and they had a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Their two wins were shutouts. Our job was to go over there and squelch their momentum early.”

Zajac’s message showed in the Spartans’ play as Grundy Center wide receiver Austin Betts returned the opening kickoff into Pirates’ territory to the 40 yard line.

On their second play from scrimmage the Spartans scored the first touchdown of the game as junior quarterback Colin Gordon hit sophomore tight end Tiernan Vokes on a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Four minutes later, the Spartans scored again as junior defensive lineman Trent Cakerice picked off Hudson quarterback Camden Davis who was looking for his running back on a screen pass. Cakerice returned the interception 14 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the first quarter, Cakerice forced a fumble, which Grundy Center recovered at the Hudson 29, while sacking Davis.

Spartans junior running back Clay Saak scored four plays later on a seven yard run to put Grundy Center on top 20-0 with only 10:59 elapsed off the board.

In the second quarter, Gordon showed out with a two yard rushing touchdown and threw for a pair of touchdowns including a 42 yard bomb to junior wide receiver Tate Jirovsky.

By halftime, Gordon had recorded 153 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to go along with 71 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown to put Grundy Center in front 40-0.

The junior quarterback credited a combination of weekly preparation, execution and hard work in the offseason as the recipe which allowed the Spartans to put together its dominating performance on Friday.

“We prepare the same way every week--scout them out, coaches come up with a plan,” Gordon said. “Then, we execute the plan...Our coaches are big about getting work in the offseason in the weight room. That is a big part of it. We have a really great scheme. The coaches put in a lot of work.”

Leading 40-0 in the second half, the Spartans flexed the depth of their running back room. Sophomore running back Brody Zinkula took his third of nine carries--all of which came in the second half--43 yards for a touchdown.

“We feel like we have three backs that can play,” Zajac said. “Brody just has not had the time in the last two weeks. Justin and Clay have gotten the lion’s share of the carries. For Brody, it is just a confidence thing that is why we wanted to get him out there with the first team o-line…He did a fantastic job out of the gate.”

By the end of the game, the Spartans had amassed 369 yards of total offense--216 rushing, 153 passing. Defensively, Grundy Center forced eight punts and held the Pirates to less than 100 yards of offense.

“It was a really good night for our kids,” Zajac said. “We are excited to continue moving through our schedule…We are a 4-0 football team right now, and they should be proud of that, but we take a lot of pride in day-by-day, week-by-week progression.”

Next week, the Spartans put their undefeated record on the line against the (3-1) AGWSR Cougars.

According to Zajac, the Spartans will not look passed anyone opponent on their schedule.

“We know that everybody that plays us wants a piece,” Zajac said. “They want to get a shot at a team that has been pretty good the last couple years and we wholeheartedly accept that challenge.”

Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0 GC;20;20;7;0 -- 47 HUD;0;0;0;0 -- 0 GC - Vokes 38 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) GC - Cakerice 14 interception return (Gordon kick) GC - Saak 7 rush (Kick miss) GC - Gordon 2 rush (Kick miss) GC - Jirovsky 42 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) GC - Laube 16 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick) GC - Zinkula 43 rush (Gordon kick) TEAM STATISTICS ;GC;HUD First downs;9;4 Rushes-yards;35-216;28-57 Passing yards;153;33 Comp-Att-Int;7-11-0;5-12-1 Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2 Punts-avg.;2-31.0;8-28.1 Penalties-yards;5-45;7-21 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing GRUNDY CENTER – Gordon 7-71, Saak 9-25, Knaack 7-47, Zinkula 9-72, Betts 2-1, J. Jirovsky 1-0. HUDSON – Borcherding 15-46, Davis 5--12, Messmore 1--2, Schneider 6-18, Bell 1-8. Passing GRUNDY CENTER – Gordon 7-11-0-153 yards. HUDSON – 5-12-1-33 yards. Receiving GRUNDY CENTER – T. Jirovsky 2-82, B. Wegmann 2-14, Vokes 2-38, Betts 1-7, Laube 1-16. HUDSON – Messmore 3-33, Rueber 1-0, Kiean Crile 1-0.