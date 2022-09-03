High School football: Grundy Center, Independence win thrillers

A pair of thrilling finishes highlighted Northeast Iowa’s slate of high school football games Friday night.

In Grundy Center, Colin Gordon kicked a 19-yard field goal with under two seconds remaining as No. 2 Grundy Center (Class A) defeated No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (Class 1A), 17-14, Friday in a battle of Grundy County.

The Spartans (2-0) held the Wolverines to just 137 total yards.

In addition to the game winning boot, Gordon passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Tate Jirovsky and Tiernan Vokes each had touchdown catches for the Spartans.

Gus Varney had a four-yard touchdown run for DNH (1-1) and Jace Hall had a touchdown reception. Braxton Johnson had two interceptions.

In Independence, no time was left on the clock with the Mustangs clipped Clear Creek-Amana, 13-7.

With time expiring on the clock, Mitchell Johnson dodged a heavy rush from the Clippers and heaved a 51-yard touchdown pass to Josh Beatty for the game winning score.

Eight-man

DON BOSCO 48, TURKEY VALLEY 8: For the second consecutive week, the second-ranked Dons have scored a victory over a Top Ten opponent,

One week after beating Easton Valley, Don Bosco jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead on the Trojans, and lead 48-0 after three quarters.

Myles McMahon rushed for four touchdowns as he carried the ball 14 times for 184 yards.

Ty Purdy rushed for two touchdowns and connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass with Kyler Knaack.

Don Bosco averaged 9.1 yards per play as it totaled 354 yards on 39 plays.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 54, COLO-NESCO 14: Isaac Clark threw for 183 yards and four scores as the Rebels improved to 2-0.

Clark threw a pair of touchdowns to Austin Vaverka and one each to Luke Riffey and Caleb Egesdal.

Drew Eilers rushed for 90 yards and touchdown, and Vaverka carred the ball 11 times for 79 yards and two scores.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck finished with 437 total yards.

WEST CENTRAL 54, JANESVILLE 22: Brandon Cushion rushed for 237 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to victory.

Class A

AGWSR 28, NORTH TAMA 0: The Cougars improved to 2-0 as Kaden Abbas rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries and four touchdowns.

Abbas scored on runs of 8, 24, 3 and 10.

Class 1A

DENVER 42, UNION 7: Ethan Schoville rushed for 176 yards and five touchdowns as the Cyclones improved to 2-0.

Denver jumped out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead and did not look back.

Schoville’s long touchdown run of the game was 43. Schoville and Mason Kolsrud each had fumbled recoveries in the game, and Keaton Rethmeyer had an interception.

Evan Dorn also had a rushing touchdown for the Cyclones.

Hunter Anderson’s 30-yard touchdown run accounted for the Knights lone score.

Class 4A

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 35, CRESTWOOD: McCrae Hagarty rushed for 122 yards and touchdown as the Go-Hawks improved to 2-0 with the shutout.

Quarterback Cole Marsh added a 2-yard touchdown run and threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Simon Ott and 17 to Kellen Pugh.