High School Football: Go-Hawks dominate, defeat Fort Madison 49-7 in playoff opener

  • Updated
  • 0

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock stepped on the gas and never let up in the first round of Class 4A football playoffs, beating the Fort Madison Bloodhounds,49-7, with an unstoppable running game.

The Go-Hawks’ explosive running started on the first drive with a 50-yard rush by Tyler Gayer that he followed up with a 14-yard charge. Iowa State wrestling commit McCrae Hagarty took it the last eight yards for the touchdown, setting the tone with 72 yards in three plays. It was an Asa Newsom’s run on the next drive with a 50-yard run on the first play of a drive that made it 14-0. 

“The offensive line did a nice job tonight and our scout team gave a great look all week long, and so a lot of credit goes to that scout team just for bringing it all week long and giving our guys a great look,” head coach Mark Hubbard said after the game.

Waverly-Shell Rock rushed for 342 yards by the end of the night. Simon Ott led the stampede with 99 yards in just five carries, while Hagarty earned 78 and three touchdowns. Newsom ran 74 yards while making an interception in a dominant two-way performance.

“Just another blessing, on opportunity to do what I love,” Newsom said. “Every day I wake up, it’s just a blessing to get better with the guys that I love to be with.”

After getting the ball at Fort Madion’s 32-yard line on their third possession, the Go-Hawks drove again and scored again with a 5-yard Gayer run. Meanwhile, defense was lights-out for three quarters, keeping the Bloodhounds down to 165 yards total.

“The kids practiced hard all week and I’m just happy for our players,” Hubbard said.

The Bloodhounds finally got on the board in the fourth with a three-yard quarterback keeper by Aidan Boyer, but the celebration was cut short when Gavin Stockdale ran for 57 yards on the kickoff, recovering after dropping the ball. Ethan Bibler finished it off on the next play with a 27-yard run.

Waverly Shell-Rock will play one last home game next Friday as it faces North Scott in the quarterfinals.

Waverly-SR 49, Fort Madison 7

Fort Madison;0;0;0;7  -- 7

Waverly-Shell Rock;21;14;14;0  -- 49 

WSR – Mcrae Hagarty 8 run, 10:42.

WSR – Asa Newsom 50 run (McCrae Hagarty run), 9:33.

WSR – Tyler Gayer 5 run (Simon Ott kick), 5:42.

WSR – Ott 12 run (Ott kick), 11:11.

WSR – Hagarty 6 run (Ott kick), 6:42.

WSR – Hagarty 8 run (Andrew Mohan kick), 11:54.

FM – Aidan Boyer 3 run (Henry Graham kick), 5:05.

WSR – Ethan Bibler 27 run (Mohan kick), 3:52.                                                

TEAM STATISTICS

FM;WSR

First downs;10;15

Rushes-yards;27-95;28-342

Passing yards;70-38

Comp-Att-Int.;10-22-1;4-8-0

Return yards;78;102

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;2-14;2-20

Punts-avg.;29.1;40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

FORT MADISON – Teague Smith 14-55, Hayden Segoviano 5-15, Tate Settle 3-11, Aidan Boyer 4-8, Marcus Guzman 1-6.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Simon Ott 5-99, McCrae Hagarty 9-78, Asa Newsom 4-74, Tyler Gayer 5-71, Ethan Bibler 1-27, Makyver Hagarty 1-0, Cole Marsh 3- -3.

Passing

FORT MADISON – Aidan Boyer 10-21-70 and one intercepton, Marcus Guzman 0-1-0.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Cole Marsh 4-8-38.

Receiving

FORT MADISON – Kane Williams 4-41, Henry Wiseman 3-11, Nathaniel Swigart 1-17, Hayden Segoviano 1-4, Teague Smith 1- -3.

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Benny Ramker 2-6, Simon Ott 1-20, McCrae Hagarty 1-12.

