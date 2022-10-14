 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert top story

High School Football: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art prep football

Prep

Class 5A

Dubuque Hempstead 27, West 13

Cedar Falls 10, Bettendorf 7

Ames 60, Des Moines Lincoln 13

West Des Moines Dowling 35, WDM Valley 3

Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7

Linn-Mar 72, Davenport Central 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, Des Moines East 6

Class 4A

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Western Dubuque 14

Iowa City Liberty 29, Burlington 28

Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Oskaloosa 6

Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7

People are also reading…

Bondurant-Farrar 28, Indianola 14

Carlisle 49, Norwalk 28

Pella 35, Clear Creek Amana 2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3

Class 3A

Independence 21, West Delaware 20

ADM 56, Knoxville 3

North Polk 28, Gilbert 0

Nevada 16, Humboldt 8

Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0

West Burllington 24, Keokuk 7

Mount Vernon 47, Central DeWitt 0

Hampton-Dumont-Cal 28, Center Point-Urbana 27

Solon 51, Grinnell 7

Davenport Assumption 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Class 2A

Clear Lake 35, New Hampton 28

West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13

Wiliamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Greene County 54, Clarke 8

Dubuque Wahlert 71, Jesup 6

Monticello 58, Northeast 28

OABCIG 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14

North Fayette-Valley 48, Oelwein 0

Central Lyon-GLR 62, Okoboji 6

Pocahontas 26, Estherville-LC 20

Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7

Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8

Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6

Camanche 31, Tipton 13

West Lyon 42, Cherokee 12

Osage 28, Crestwood 12

Mid-Prairie 42, Davis County 6

Centerville 44, Central Lee 7

PCM 28, Roland-Story 13

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Chariton 7

Waukon 42, Union 0

West Marshall 47, Albia 0

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34

Denver 43, South Hardin 26

Apliongton-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall 0

Van Meter 54, ACGC 0

South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12

Pleasantville 50, Cardinal 17

Underwood 28, Carroll Kuemper 20

Cascade 49, Postville 14

Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur 14

Columbus Catholic 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Iowa City Regina 26, Durant 12

South Hamilton 60, Eagle Grove 12

Woodward-Granger 55, Manson-NW Webster 6

Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10

West Central Valley 17, Interstate 35 13

Mediapolis 55, Louisa-Muscatine 7

Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0

Panorama 36, Nodaway Valley 34

Ridge Vieew 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren 20

East Sac County 21, West Monona 16

West Sioux 68, Sioux Central 0

West Branch 54, Wilton 7

MFL Mar Mac 61, Dyersville Beckman 0

Class A

Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13

LeMars Gehlen 44, Alta-Aurelia 14

Wapsie Valley 52, BCLUW 6

Colfax-Mingo 33, Wayne 22

Alburnett 32, Columbus 31

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8

Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20

Lisbon 34, Starmont 12

Lynnville-Sully 55, Belle Plaine 14

Madrid 49, North Mahaska 8

North Linn 48, Maquoketa Valley 6

Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14

Hudson 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Mason City Newman 49, North Union 27

West Hancock 52, North Butler 0

Grundy Center 42, North Tama 0

Pekin 35, Highland 8

Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6

Hinton 26, South O’Brien 6

East Buchanan 69, South Winneshiek 13

AHSTW 52, Council Bluffs St. Albert 10

Bellevue 20, Clayton Ridge 14

Wapello 45, North Cedar 6

Tri-Center 40, Westwood 29

Woodbury Central 56, Missouri Valley 14

8-Player

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Colins-Maxwell 14

Janesville 70, Dunkerton 26

Central City 44, Hiawatha 26

Audubon 56, Woodbine 48

Baxter 82, Twin Cedars 6

BCM 74, Melcher-Dallas 0

Algona Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0

Cam 58, Boyer Valley 20

Clarksville 94, Riceville 14

GTRA 62, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 35

Bedford 60, East Union 14

Easton Valley 62, Kee 12

Exira-EHK 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Glidden-Ralston 6

Colo-Nesco 78, Green Mountain-Garwin 22

Mormon Trail 42, Grand View Christian 21

West Harrison 52, Griswold 16

Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa 6

New London 72, HLV 14

Tripoli 48, Springville 6

Lenox 28, Fremont-Mills 2

Iowa Valley 36, Lone Tree 22

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 62, Seymour 42

Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0

Moravia 48, Murray 6

Southeast Warren 67, Lamoni 24

East Mills 69, Stanton 8

WACO 42, Tri-County 10

Turkey Valley 73, West Central 32

Kingsley-Pierson 75, Siouxland Central 34

Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Midland 30

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News