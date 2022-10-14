High School Football: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

Prep
Class 5A
Dubuque Hempstead 27, West 13
Cedar Falls 10, Bettendorf 7
Ames 60, Des Moines Lincoln 13
West Des Moines Dowling 35, WDM Valley 3
Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7
Linn-Mar 72, Davenport Central 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, Des Moines East 6
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Western Dubuque 14
Iowa City Liberty 29, Burlington 28
Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Oskaloosa 6
Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7
Bondurant-Farrar 28, Indianola 14
Carlisle 49, Norwalk 28
Pella 35, Clear Creek Amana 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3
Class 3A
Independence 21, West Delaware 20
ADM 56, Knoxville 3
North Polk 28, Gilbert 0
Nevada 16, Humboldt 8
Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0
West Burllington 24, Keokuk 7
Mount Vernon 47, Central DeWitt 0
Hampton-Dumont-Cal 28, Center Point-Urbana 27
Solon 51, Grinnell 7
Davenport Assumption 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Class 2A
Clear Lake 35, New Hampton 28
West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13
Wiliamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Greene County 54, Clarke 8
Dubuque Wahlert 71, Jesup 6
Monticello 58, Northeast 28
OABCIG 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
North Fayette-Valley 48, Oelwein 0
Central Lyon-GLR 62, Okoboji 6
Pocahontas 26, Estherville-LC 20
Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7
Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8
Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6
Camanche 31, Tipton 13
West Lyon 42, Cherokee 12
Osage 28, Crestwood 12
Mid-Prairie 42, Davis County 6
Centerville 44, Central Lee 7
PCM 28, Roland-Story 13
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Chariton 7
Waukon 42, Union 0
West Marshall 47, Albia 0
Class 1A
Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34
Denver 43, South Hardin 26
Apliongton-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall 0
Van Meter 54, ACGC 0
South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12
Pleasantville 50, Cardinal 17
Underwood 28, Carroll Kuemper 20
Cascade 49, Postville 14
Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur 14
Columbus Catholic 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Iowa City Regina 26, Durant 12
South Hamilton 60, Eagle Grove 12
Woodward-Granger 55, Manson-NW Webster 6
Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10
West Central Valley 17, Interstate 35 13
Mediapolis 55, Louisa-Muscatine 7
Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0
Panorama 36, Nodaway Valley 34
Ridge Vieew 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren 20
East Sac County 21, West Monona 16
West Sioux 68, Sioux Central 0
West Branch 54, Wilton 7
MFL Mar Mac 61, Dyersville Beckman 0
Class A
Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13
LeMars Gehlen 44, Alta-Aurelia 14
Wapsie Valley 52, BCLUW 6
Colfax-Mingo 33, Wayne 22
Alburnett 32, Columbus 31
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8
Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20
Lisbon 34, Starmont 12
Lynnville-Sully 55, Belle Plaine 14
Madrid 49, North Mahaska 8
North Linn 48, Maquoketa Valley 6
Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14
Hudson 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Mason City Newman 49, North Union 27
West Hancock 52, North Butler 0
Grundy Center 42, North Tama 0
Pekin 35, Highland 8
Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6
Hinton 26, South O’Brien 6
East Buchanan 69, South Winneshiek 13
AHSTW 52, Council Bluffs St. Albert 10
Bellevue 20, Clayton Ridge 14
Wapello 45, North Cedar 6
Tri-Center 40, Westwood 29
Woodbury Central 56, Missouri Valley 14
8-Player
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Colins-Maxwell 14
Janesville 70, Dunkerton 26
Central City 44, Hiawatha 26
Audubon 56, Woodbine 48
Baxter 82, Twin Cedars 6
BCM 74, Melcher-Dallas 0
Algona Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0
Cam 58, Boyer Valley 20
Clarksville 94, Riceville 14
GTRA 62, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 35
Bedford 60, East Union 14
Easton Valley 62, Kee 12
Exira-EHK 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Glidden-Ralston 6
Colo-Nesco 78, Green Mountain-Garwin 22
Mormon Trail 42, Grand View Christian 21
West Harrison 52, Griswold 16
Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa 6
New London 72, HLV 14
Tripoli 48, Springville 6
Lenox 28, Fremont-Mills 2
Iowa Valley 36, Lone Tree 22
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 62, Seymour 42
Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0
Moravia 48, Murray 6
Southeast Warren 67, Lamoni 24
East Mills 69, Stanton 8
WACO 42, Tri-County 10
Turkey Valley 73, West Central 32
Kingsley-Pierson 75, Siouxland Central 34
Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Midland 30