FOOTBALL

High School Football: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque Hempstead 7

Waterloo West 42, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3

Pleasant Valley 51, Iowa City High 21

Linn-Mar 35, Ottumwa 7

Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 28

Marshalltown 30, Des Moines Roosevelt 26

West Des Moines Valley 54, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Southeast Polk 41, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

West Des Moines Dowling 51, Ames 7

Waukee Northwest 20, Ankeny Centennial 14

Waukee 58, Council Bluffs Lincoln 14

Ankeny 72, Des Moines North 0

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig 13 LeMars 7

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 58, Glenwood 22

Spencer 49, Webster City 40

Winterset 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Clear Creek Amana 0

Carlisle 42, Indianola 21

Marion 14, Decorah 13

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Mason City 10

Burlington 41, Mount Pleasant 33

Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Newton 0

Pella 49, Oskaloosa 0

Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo East 22

Class 3A

Nevada 38, Algona 14

Sioux Center 29, Sioux City Heelan 7

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0

Grinnell 42, West Burlington 0

Harlan 42, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 7

Humboldt 31, Gilbert 6

North Polk 42, Ballard 19

Central DeWitt 24, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Mount Vernon 49, Maquoketa 7

Benton Community 28, Davenport Assumption 14

Washington 28, Keokuk 27

Solon 45, Fairfield 25

West Delaware 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16

Independence 47, Charles City 7

Center Point-Urbana 21, South Tama 0

Class 2A

Camanche 41, Northeast 40

Central Lee 17, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Cherokee 34, Okoboji 28

Clarinda 58, Des Moines Christian 43

Spirit Lake 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

Clarke 20, Red Oak 6

West Lyon 24, Unity Christian 6

OABCIG 42, Estherville-LC 19

Osage 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

New Hampton 28, Forest City 18

Dubuque Wahlert 63, Oelwein 6

Southeast Valley 36, Pocahontas 0

Waukon 50, Jesup 8

Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Albia 7

Crestwood 26, Clear Lake 7

North Fayette Valley 48, Union 7

Class 1A

Denver 30, Dike-New Hartford 20

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7

MFL Mar-Mac 33, Cascade 20

Eagle Grove 60, Belmond-Klemme 8

West Branch 23, Iowa City Regina 0

South Hardin 53, East Marshall 20

South Hamilton 54, Manson-NW Webster 13

Mediapolis 28 Durant 8

Pella Christian 63, Cardinal 0

Sigourney-Keota 53, Central Decatur 6

Western Christian 42, Sioux Centra 0

Woodward-Granger 49, South Central Calhoun 20

Van Meter 63, Interstate 35 7

East Sac County 21, MVAOCOU 14

West Central Valley 58, Nodaway Valley 0

Underwood 56, West Monona 0

Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Dyersville Beckman 7

Class A

Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR 8

South O’Brien 13, Akron-Westfield 12

Alburentt 52, Wapello 7

North Union 35, Alta-Aurelia 27

Belle Plaine 42, Pekin 7

Madrid 67, Colfax-Mingo 6

Columbus 57, North Cedar 0

Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0

East Buchanan 71, Clayton Ridge 0

Lisbon 48, Highland 8

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Hinton 20

North Linn 35, Hudson 0

Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13

North Butler 19, Lake Mills 14

LeMars Gehlen 60, MMCRU 20

AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia 0

Westwood 48, Missouri Valley 16

Lynnville-Sully 40, Ogden 7

Council Bluffs St. Albert 56, Sidney 23

Southwest Valley 49, Riverside 21

Maquoketa alley 38, Starmont 24

Woodbury Central 36, Tri-City 34

Wapsie Valley 41, North Tama 0

West Hancock 32, Saint Ansgar 0

8-man

Don Bosco 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32

BGM 82, Colo-Nesco 38

Easton Valley 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 20

CAM 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

East Union 52, East Mills 6

English Valleys 58, Tri-County 8

Bedford 50, Stanton 6

Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 0

Moravia 61, Lamoni 6

Iowa Valley 56, HLV 14

Clarksville 50, Janesville 0

Midland 64, Kee 0

Kingsley-Pierson 63, River Valley 0

Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 18

Grand View Christian 57, Melcher-Dalas 20

Montezuma 64, Baxter 62

Mormon Trail 56, Seymour 14

Southeast Warren 60, Murray –

New London 58, Lone Tree 21

Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 54, Northwood-Kensett 26

Remsen St. Mary’s 75, Ar-We-Va 0

North Iowa 60, Riceville 12

GTRA 66, Algona Garrigan 44

Turkey Valley 42, Tripoli 36

Twin Cedars 36, Woodward Academy 14

WACO 43, Winfield-Mount Union 0

Central City 68, West Central 24

