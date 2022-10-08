High School Football: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

Prep
Friday’s results
Class 5A
Cedar Falls 34, Dubuque Hempstead 7
Waterloo West 42, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3
Pleasant Valley 51, Iowa City High 21
Linn-Mar 35, Ottumwa 7
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 28
Marshalltown 30, Des Moines Roosevelt 26
West Des Moines Valley 54, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Southeast Polk 41, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
West Des Moines Dowling 51, Ames 7
Waukee Northwest 20, Ankeny Centennial 14
People are also reading…
Waukee 58, Council Bluffs Lincoln 14
Ankeny 72, Des Moines North 0
Class 4A
Denison-Schleswig 13 LeMars 7
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 58, Glenwood 22
Spencer 49, Webster City 40
Winterset 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Clear Creek Amana 0
Carlisle 42, Indianola 21
Marion 14, Decorah 13
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Mason City 10
Burlington 41, Mount Pleasant 33
Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Newton 0
Pella 49, Oskaloosa 0
Western Dubuque 55, Waterloo East 22
Class 3A
Nevada 38, Algona 14
Sioux Center 29, Sioux City Heelan 7
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0
Grinnell 42, West Burlington 0
Harlan 42, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 7
Humboldt 31, Gilbert 6
North Polk 42, Ballard 19
Central DeWitt 24, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Mount Vernon 49, Maquoketa 7
Benton Community 28, Davenport Assumption 14
Washington 28, Keokuk 27
Solon 45, Fairfield 25
West Delaware 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16
Independence 47, Charles City 7
Center Point-Urbana 21, South Tama 0
Class 2A
Camanche 41, Northeast 40
Central Lee 17, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Cherokee 34, Okoboji 28
Clarinda 58, Des Moines Christian 43
Spirit Lake 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
Clarke 20, Red Oak 6
West Lyon 24, Unity Christian 6
OABCIG 42, Estherville-LC 19
Osage 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
New Hampton 28, Forest City 18
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Oelwein 6
Southeast Valley 36, Pocahontas 0
Waukon 50, Jesup 8
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Albia 7
Crestwood 26, Clear Lake 7
North Fayette Valley 48, Union 7
Class 1A
Denver 30, Dike-New Hartford 20
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7
MFL Mar-Mac 33, Cascade 20
Eagle Grove 60, Belmond-Klemme 8
West Branch 23, Iowa City Regina 0
South Hardin 53, East Marshall 20
South Hamilton 54, Manson-NW Webster 13
Mediapolis 28 Durant 8
Pella Christian 63, Cardinal 0
Sigourney-Keota 53, Central Decatur 6
Western Christian 42, Sioux Centra 0
Woodward-Granger 49, South Central Calhoun 20
Van Meter 63, Interstate 35 7
East Sac County 21, MVAOCOU 14
West Central Valley 58, Nodaway Valley 0
Underwood 56, West Monona 0
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Dyersville Beckman 7
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield 42, AGWSR 8
South O’Brien 13, Akron-Westfield 12
Alburentt 52, Wapello 7
North Union 35, Alta-Aurelia 27
Belle Plaine 42, Pekin 7
Madrid 67, Colfax-Mingo 6
Columbus 57, North Cedar 0
Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0
East Buchanan 71, Clayton Ridge 0
Lisbon 48, Highland 8
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 55, Hinton 20
North Linn 35, Hudson 0
Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13
North Butler 19, Lake Mills 14
LeMars Gehlen 60, MMCRU 20
AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia 0
Westwood 48, Missouri Valley 16
Lynnville-Sully 40, Ogden 7
Council Bluffs St. Albert 56, Sidney 23
Southwest Valley 49, Riverside 21
Maquoketa alley 38, Starmont 24
Woodbury Central 36, Tri-City 34
Wapsie Valley 41, North Tama 0
West Hancock 32, Saint Ansgar 0
8-man
Don Bosco 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32
BGM 82, Colo-Nesco 38
Easton Valley 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
CAM 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
East Union 52, East Mills 6
English Valleys 58, Tri-County 8
Bedford 50, Stanton 6
Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 0
Moravia 61, Lamoni 6
Iowa Valley 56, HLV 14
Clarksville 50, Janesville 0
Midland 64, Kee 0
Kingsley-Pierson 63, River Valley 0
Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 18
Grand View Christian 57, Melcher-Dalas 20
Montezuma 64, Baxter 62
Mormon Trail 56, Seymour 14
Southeast Warren 60, Murray –
New London 58, Lone Tree 21
Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 54, Northwood-Kensett 26
Remsen St. Mary’s 75, Ar-We-Va 0
North Iowa 60, Riceville 12
GTRA 66, Algona Garrigan 44
Turkey Valley 42, Tripoli 36
Twin Cedars 36, Woodward Academy 14
WACO 43, Winfield-Mount Union 0
Central City 68, West Central 24