High School Football: Friday's Prep Schedule

Class 5A

Group 3

Muscatine at Cedar Falls

Group 5

Southeast Polk at West

Class 4A

District 2

East at Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah at Mason City, Marion at Western Dubuque.

Class 3A

District 3

Center Point-Urbana at West Delaware, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Charles City, South Tama at Independence.

Class 2A

District 3

New Hampton at Crestwood, Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Forest City at Osage.

District 4

North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert, Oelwein at Waukon. Union at Jesup.

Class 1A

District 3

Central Springs at Denver, Dike-New Hartford at East Marshall, Aplington-Parkersburg at South Hardin.

District 4

Cascade at Columbus, Postville at Beckman, MFL Mar-Mac at Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Class A

District 2

Newman at North Butler, North Tama at Saint Ansgar, North Union at West Hancock, West Fork at Lake Mills.

District 3

Nashua-Plainfield at BCLUW, North Tama at Saint Ansgar, Hudson at Wapsie Valley, AGWSR at Grundy Center.

8-Player

District 3

Clarksville at Tripoli, West Central at Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville at Turkey Valley.

District 4

GMG at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, West Central at Ed-Co, Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell, Dunkerton at Don Bosco.