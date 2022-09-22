High School Football: Friday's Prep Schedule

Class 5A
Group 3
Muscatine at Cedar Falls
Group 5
Southeast Polk at West
Class 4A
District 2
East at Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah at Mason City, Marion at Western Dubuque.
Class 3A
District 3
Center Point-Urbana at West Delaware, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Charles City, South Tama at Independence.
Class 2A
District 3
New Hampton at Crestwood, Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Forest City at Osage.
District 4
North Fayette Valley at Dubuque Wahlert, Oelwein at Waukon. Union at Jesup.
Class 1A
District 3
Central Springs at Denver, Dike-New Hartford at East Marshall, Aplington-Parkersburg at South Hardin.
District 4
Cascade at Columbus, Postville at Beckman, MFL Mar-Mac at Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Class A
District 2
Newman at North Butler, North Tama at Saint Ansgar, North Union at West Hancock, West Fork at Lake Mills.
District 3
Nashua-Plainfield at BCLUW, North Tama at Saint Ansgar, Hudson at Wapsie Valley, AGWSR at Grundy Center.
8-Player
District 3
Clarksville at Tripoli, West Central at Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville at Turkey Valley.
District 4
GMG at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, West Central at Ed-Co, Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell, Dunkerton at Don Bosco.