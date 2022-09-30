 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High School Football: Friday's Iowa Scoreboard

  • Updated
Clip art prep football

Prep

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Cedar Falls 23, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16

Muscatine 42, Dubuque Hempstead 31

Davenport West 28, Dubuque Senior 10

Ames 42, CB Abraham Lincoln 13

Ankeny 34, WDM Valley 24

Waukee Northwest 17. Sioux City East 7

WDM Dowling 42, Johnston 19

Southeast Polk 48, Linn-Mark 27

Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Waterloo West 14

Iowa City High 55, Davenport Northern 0

Class 4A

Mason City 52, East 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, CB Jefferson 0

Glenwood 30, Winterset 7

Newton 56, Oskaloosa 10

Indianola 45, Norwalk 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Pella 0

Class 3A

ADM 38, Creston 7

Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Humboldt 24, North Polk 14

Nevada 17, Ballard 12

Mount Vernon 42, Davenport Assumption 17

Fairfield 53, West Burlington 7

Solon 44, Washington 0

Class 2A

Osage 21, New Hampton 8

Clarinda 17. Shenandoah 0

Des Moines Christian 41, Clarke 14

Central Lyon-GLR 39, Unity Christian 7

OABCIG 62, Pocahontas 0

West Lyon 49, Okoboji 7

Greene County 34, Red Oak 23

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Southeast Valley 8

Spirit Lake 45, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0

Central Lee 33, Davis Coutny 12

Roland-Story 42. Iowa Falls-Alden 29

North Fayette-Valley 70, Jesup 21

Waukon 28, Dubuque Wahlert 6

Union 34, Oelwein 24

Williamsburg 56, Mid-Prairie 7

Class 1A

Columbus Catholic 41, Dyersville Beckman 13

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Denver 56, East Marshall 6

Cascade 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

Sigourney-Keota 56, Cardinal 3

Central Decatur 49, Van Buren 0

West Branch 49, Durant 13

Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central 0

Woodward-Granger 51, Belmond-Klemme 0

ACGC 23, Interstate 35 20

Iowa City Regina 50, Louisa-Muscatine 0

MFL Mar-Mac 84. Postville 16

Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley 0

West Sioux 35. Ridge View 0

Western Christian 45. Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Underwood 54, Treynor 0

Class A

Grundy Center 35, Nashua-Plainfield 8

BCLUW 26, North Tama 20

Saint Ansgar 68, North Butler 0

Wapsie Valley 48, South Winneshiek 24

Alburnett 44, North Cedar 0

Ogden 53, Belle Plaine 26

West Hancock 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Lisbon 49, Pekin 6

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 18

Maquoketa Valley 42, Clayton Ridge 0

MMCRU 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Southwest Valley 21. Earlham 0

Mount Ayr 43, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3

Woodbury Central 40, Westwood 14

North Linn 59, Starmont 0

8-Player

Riceville 44, Janesville 36

Turkey Valley 44, Clarksville 32

Tripoli 62, West Central 24

Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

Baxter 63, Collins-Maxwell 16

Colo-Nesco 82, Dunkerton 48

Fort Dodge St. Edmond 45, Algona Garrigan 40

CAM 60, Exira-EHK 18

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28

Lamoni 74, Seymour34

English Valleys 40, HLV 34

Central City 65, Springville 13

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Kee 16

WACO 42, Lone Tree 17

Melcher-Dallas 74, Woodward Academy 48

Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Newell-Fonda 13

Southeast Warren 50, Moravia 22

Stanton 54, Murray 42

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Tri-County 0

