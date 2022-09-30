High School Football: Friday's Iowa Scoreboard

Prep
Friday’s results
Class 5A
Cedar Falls 23, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16
Muscatine 42, Dubuque Hempstead 31
Davenport West 28, Dubuque Senior 10
Ames 42, CB Abraham Lincoln 13
Ankeny 34, WDM Valley 24
Waukee Northwest 17. Sioux City East 7
WDM Dowling 42, Johnston 19
Southeast Polk 48, Linn-Mark 27
Cedar Rapids Prairie 45, Waterloo West 14
Iowa City High 55, Davenport Northern 0
Class 4A
Mason City 52, East 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, CB Jefferson 0
Glenwood 30, Winterset 7
Newton 56, Oskaloosa 10
Indianola 45, Norwalk 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Pella 0
Class 3A
ADM 38, Creston 7
Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Humboldt 24, North Polk 14
Nevada 17, Ballard 12
Mount Vernon 42, Davenport Assumption 17
Fairfield 53, West Burlington 7
Solon 44, Washington 0
Class 2A
Osage 21, New Hampton 8
Clarinda 17. Shenandoah 0
Des Moines Christian 41, Clarke 14
Central Lyon-GLR 39, Unity Christian 7
OABCIG 62, Pocahontas 0
West Lyon 49, Okoboji 7
Greene County 34, Red Oak 23
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Southeast Valley 8
Spirit Lake 45, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
Central Lee 33, Davis Coutny 12
Roland-Story 42. Iowa Falls-Alden 29
North Fayette-Valley 70, Jesup 21
Waukon 28, Dubuque Wahlert 6
Union 34, Oelwein 24
Williamsburg 56, Mid-Prairie 7
Class 1A
Columbus Catholic 41, Dyersville Beckman 13
Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Denver 56, East Marshall 6
Cascade 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Sigourney-Keota 56, Cardinal 3
Central Decatur 49, Van Buren 0
West Branch 49, Durant 13
Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central 0
Woodward-Granger 51, Belmond-Klemme 0
ACGC 23, Interstate 35 20
Iowa City Regina 50, Louisa-Muscatine 0
MFL Mar-Mac 84. Postville 16
Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley 0
West Sioux 35. Ridge View 0
Western Christian 45. Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Underwood 54, Treynor 0
Class A
Grundy Center 35, Nashua-Plainfield 8
BCLUW 26, North Tama 20
Saint Ansgar 68, North Butler 0
Wapsie Valley 48, South Winneshiek 24
Alburnett 44, North Cedar 0
Ogden 53, Belle Plaine 26
West Hancock 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Lisbon 49, Pekin 6
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 18
Maquoketa Valley 42, Clayton Ridge 0
MMCRU 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Southwest Valley 21. Earlham 0
Mount Ayr 43, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3
Woodbury Central 40, Westwood 14
North Linn 59, Starmont 0
8-Player
Riceville 44, Janesville 36
Turkey Valley 44, Clarksville 32
Tripoli 62, West Central 24
Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Baxter 63, Collins-Maxwell 16
Colo-Nesco 82, Dunkerton 48
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 45, Algona Garrigan 40
CAM 60, Exira-EHK 18
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28
Lamoni 74, Seymour34
English Valleys 40, HLV 34
Central City 65, Springville 13
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Kee 16
WACO 42, Lone Tree 17
Melcher-Dallas 74, Woodward Academy 48
Remsen St. Mary’s 61, Newell-Fonda 13
Southeast Warren 50, Moravia 22
Stanton 54, Murray 42
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Tri-County 0