Friday's results
Class 5A
Dubuque Hempstead 35, Waterloo West 28
Cedar Falls 35, Johnston 21
Waukee Northwest 20, Waukee 17
Bettendorf 48, Davenport West 0
Sioux City Heelan 57, Council Bluffs Lincoln 13
Iowa City Liberty 41, Iowa City High 14
Des Moines Lincoln 26, Des Moines East 6
West Des Moines Dowling 14, West Des Moines Valley 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Dubuque Senior 13
Ankeny Centennial 42, Ames 6
Southeast Polk 58, Ankeny 21
Linn-Mar 49, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Pleasant Valley 36, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35 2OT
Urbandale 31, Iowa City West 17
Class 4A
Waterloo East 28, Des Moines North 20
Western Dubuque 35, Dubuque Wahlert 14
Fort Dodge 42, Mason City 21
Newton 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 3
Creston 22, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 20
Gilbert 21, Carroll 14
Norwalk 21, Indianola 14
Council Bluffs Jefferson 54, Omaha South 0
Pella 31, Keokuk 17
Solon 7, Clear Creek-Amana 3
Williamsburg 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier 20
Decorah 21, West Delaware 7
Class 3A
Glenwood 47, Atlantic 6
Clear Lake 48, New Hampton 0
Webster City 34, Spencer 7
Algona 49, Forest City 16
Humboldt 14, Ballard 13
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7
Charles City 16, South Tama 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Washington 32, Burlington 7
Nevada 42, Roland-Story 7
Mount Vernon 33, Union 0
Sioux Center 30, Spirit Lake 20
Fort Madison 21, Fairfield 14
Maquoketa 35, Clinton 0
Clarke 41, Knoxville 40
Independence 39, Crestwood 13
West Burlington 47, Mount Pleasant 28
Class 2A
Underwood 24, Carroll Kuemper 14
Central Lee 55, Cardinal 0
Western Christian 33, Hinton 0
Iowa City Regina 51, Mid-Prairie 19
Monticello 49, Dyersville Beckman 0
Ridge View 14, Unity Christian 0
Sigourney-Keota 21, Mediapolis 0
Cherokee 50, Sioux Central 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 27, North Fayette Valley 14
Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 17
West Lyon 53, Lawton-Bronson 12
Jesup 20, Oelwein 6
South Hardin 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
MFL Mar-Mac 34, Waukon 12
Saydel 35, East Marshall 18
Greene County 55, Perry 14
Osage 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Pella Christian 29, Prairie City-Monroe 28
Class 1A
Hudson 21, Cascade 12
Central Decatur 23, Nodaway Valley 0
Denver 39, Wapsie Valley 18
Columbus Catholic 56, Durant 22
South Hamilton 48, West Marhsall 13
Grundy Center 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
West Central Valley 27, Shenandoah 19
Ogden 35, Manson-NW Webster 16
Grand View Christian 28, Colfax-Mingto 14
Treynor 35, Tri-Center 6
East Sac County 13, OABIG 12
Class A
AGWSR 26, BCLUW 15
West Hancock 60, Belmond-Klemme 0
Mount Ayr 42, Wayne 0
Logan-Magnolia 42, Kingsley-Pierson 12
Lisbon 55, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Lake Mills 39, Central Springs 13
Lynnville-Sully 48, North Mahaska 0
Madrid 48, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 18
MMCRU 34, LeMars Gehlen 27
Nashua-Plainfield 22, North Tama 20
North Buter 22, South Winneshiek 14
South Central Calhoun 47, Southwest Valley 0
Council Bluffs St. Albert 24, West Monona 8
Starmont 53, Clayton Ridge 0
Columbus 49, Wapelloa 6
Woodbury Central 39, Westwood 22
8-Player
Belle Plaine 92, Melcher-Dallas 6
CAM 82, Griswold 12
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 61, Collins-Maxwell 14
Audubon 28, Colo-Nesco 24
Edgewood-Colesburg 66, Easton Valley 26
Don Bosco 70, Central Elkader 6
Harris-Lake Park 67, Rockford 0
Moravia 57, Montezuma 55
Southeast Warren 56 Morman Trail 14
Bedford 71, Murray 20
Winfield Mount-Union 78, New London 16
WACO 46, Iowa Valley 22
Algona Garrigan 36, West Bend-Mallard 31
Newell-Fonda 64, West Harrison 28
Woodbine 14, Boyer Valley 12
Midland 54, Calamus-Wheatland 26