High School Football: Friday's Area Scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14
Dubuque Senior 34, West 0
MFL Mar-Mac 27, Columbus Catholic 7
Des Moines North 18, Waterloo East 6
MISSISSIPPI VALEY
Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott 0
Dubuque Wahlert 42, Union 7
WDM Dowling 34, Iowa City High 0
Iowa City Liberty 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Cedar Rapids Prairie 18, Bettendorf 17
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0
Waspie Valley 42, AGWSR 14
Oelwein 36, Jesup 20
Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0
Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8
Clarksville 68, West Central 32
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware 7
Don Bosco 63, Colo-Nesco 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Tripoli 48
Independence 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Cascade 14, Dyersville Beckman 13
Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22
Kee High 48, Janesville 34
New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0
Crestwood 36, Forest City 21
Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont 23
Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23
Decorah 28, Charles City 0
Turkey Valley 62, Riceville 14
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13
AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26
Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0
Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14
Ar-We-Va, 51, River Valley 38
Atlantic 15, Ballard 12
Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30
B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0
BCLUW 23, North Butler12
Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7
Benton Community 48, South Tama 0
Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7
Burlington 42, Ottumwa 7
Carlisle 53, Des Moines Lincoln 14
Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14
Central City 44, Midland 20
Central Decatur, 56, Eldon Cardinal 20
Central Lyon 38, West Lyon 17
Clarinda 28, Clarke 7
Columbus Junction 49, Lisbon 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36
CB Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City West 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 40, Gilbert 36
Crestwood 36, Forest City 21
Davenport West 42, Davenport, Central 0
Denison-Schleswig 41, CB Thomas Jefferson 0
Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8
East Buchanan 34, Alburnett 27
East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38
Easton Valley 66, Springville 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
Fairfield 29, Knoxville 28
Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23
Fremont Mills 60, Bedford 20
Le Mars Gehlen 28, Hinton 26
Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22
Harlan 49, Glenwood 14
Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 34
Humboldt 37, Boone 0
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6
Interstate 35 35, Nodaway Valley 0
Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7
Kuemper Catholic 55, MVAOCOU 12
LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22
Lenox 70, East Union 36
Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16
Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center 26
Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16
Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0
Madrid 42, Earlham 13
Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36
Maquoketa Valley 22, Bellevue 20
Marion 20, Central DeWitt 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0
Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7
Montezuma 59, Melcher-Dallas 14
Monticello 61, Tipton 14
Moravia 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Mormon Trail 40, Murray 36
Mount Vernon 42, Center Point-Urbana 6
Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0
Mason City Newman 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT
Newton 44, Saydel 0
North Cedar 36, Highland, Riverside 19
North Linn 63, Clayton Ridge 0
North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7
North Union 44, Lake Mills 20
Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28
OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8
Ogden 49, North Mahaska 0
Osage 31, Clear Lake 28
PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Pella Christian 45, Van Buren 0
Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9
Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0
Riverside 47, Sidney 16
Roland-Story 21, Albia 0
Sheldon 18, Okoboji 0
Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13
Sioux Central 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Sioux City East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Solon 35, Davenport Assumption 10
South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13
South Hamilton 58, Belmond-Klemme 0
South O'Brien 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Southwest Valley 14, CB St. Albert 0
Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Stanton 54, Griswold 6
Treynor 48, West Monona 0
Underwood 55, East Sac County 0
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0
Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13
WDM Valley 24, Waukee 6
Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 3
WACO, Wayland 54, Iowa Valley 26
Waukee Northwest 21, Johnston 7
Webster City 49, Mason City 14
West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6
West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 30, Mount Pleasant 20
West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
West Liberty 22, Camanche 14
West Marshall, State Center 28, Chariton 7
West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28
Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7
Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23
Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7
Woodward-Granger 50, Eagle Grove 6