 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High School Football: Friday's Area Scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art prep football

Prep

METRO

Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14

Dubuque Senior 34, West 0

MFL Mar-Mac 27, Columbus Catholic 7

Des Moines North 18, Waterloo East 6

MISSISSIPPI VALEY

Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque Hempstead 6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott 0

Dubuque Wahlert 42, Union 7

WDM Dowling 34, Iowa City High 0

Iowa City Liberty 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7

People are also reading…

Cedar Rapids Prairie 18, Bettendorf 17

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0

Waspie Valley 42, AGWSR 14

Oelwein 36, Jesup 20

Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0

Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8

Clarksville 68, West Central 32

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware 7

Don Bosco 63, Colo-Nesco 16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Tripoli 48

Independence 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Cascade 14, Dyersville Beckman 13

Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22

Kee High 48, Janesville 34

New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0

Crestwood 36, Forest City 21

Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont 23

Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23

Decorah 28, Charles City 0

Turkey Valley 62, Riceville 14

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13

AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0

Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14

Ar-We-Va, 51, River Valley 38

Atlantic 15, Ballard 12

Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30

B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0

BCLUW 23, North Butler12

Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7

Benton Community 48, South Tama 0

Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 7

Carlisle 53, Des Moines Lincoln 14

Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14

Central City 44, Midland 20

Central Decatur, 56, Eldon Cardinal 20

Central Lyon 38, West Lyon 17

Clarinda 28, Clarke 7

Columbus Junction 49, Lisbon 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36

CB Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City West 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 40, Gilbert 36

Crestwood 36, Forest City 21

Davenport West 42, Davenport, Central 0

Denison-Schleswig 41, CB Thomas Jefferson 0

Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8

East Buchanan 34, Alburnett 27

East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38

Easton Valley 66, Springville 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Fairfield 29, Knoxville 28

Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23

Fremont Mills 60, Bedford 20

Le Mars Gehlen  28, Hinton 26

Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22

Harlan 49, Glenwood 14

Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, MMCRU 34

Humboldt 37, Boone 0

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6

Interstate 35 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7

Kuemper Catholic 55, MVAOCOU 12

LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22

Lenox 70, East Union 36

Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16

Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center 26

Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16

Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0

Madrid 42, Earlham 13

Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36

Maquoketa Valley  22, Bellevue 20

Marion 20, Central DeWitt 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0

Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7

Montezuma 59, Melcher-Dallas 14

Monticello 61, Tipton 14

Moravia 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Mormon Trail 40, Murray 36

Mount Vernon 42, Center Point-Urbana 6

Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0

Mason City Newman 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT

Newton 44, Saydel 0

North Cedar 36, Highland, Riverside 19

North Linn 63, Clayton Ridge 0

North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7

North Union 44, Lake Mills 20

Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28

OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8

Ogden 49, North Mahaska 0

Osage 31, Clear Lake 28

PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Pella Christian 45, Van Buren 0

Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0

Riverside 47, Sidney 16

Roland-Story 21, Albia 0

Sheldon 18, Okoboji 0

Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13

Sioux Central 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Sioux City East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Solon 35, Davenport Assumption 10

South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13

South Hamilton 58, Belmond-Klemme 0

South O'Brien 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Southwest Valley 14, CB St. Albert 0

Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6

St. Mary's, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Stanton 54, Griswold 6

Treynor 48, West Monona 0

Underwood 55, East Sac County 0

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13

WDM Valley 24, Waukee 6

Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 3

WACO, Wayland 54, Iowa Valley 26

Waukee Northwest 21, Johnston 7

 

Webster City 49, Mason City 14

West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6

West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 30, Mount Pleasant 20

West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

West Liberty 22, Camanche 14

West Marshall, State Center 28, Chariton 7

West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28

Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7

Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23

Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7

Woodward-Granger 50, Eagle Grove 6

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News