High School Football: Friday, Oct. 14 Area Schedule

Class 5A Group 3
Bettendorf at Cedar Falls
Group 5
West at Dubuque Hempstead
Class 4A
District 2
Western Dubuque at Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah at East, Marion at Mason City.
Class 3A
District 3
West Delaware at Independence, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Center Point-Urbana, South Tama at Charles City.
Class 2A
District 3
New Hampton at Clear Lake, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City, Osage at Crestwood.
People are also reading…
District 4
North Fayette Valley at Oelwein, Waukon at Union, Jesup at Dubuque Wahlert.
Class 1A District 3
Central Springs at Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall at Aplington-Parkersburg, South Hardin at Denver.
District 4
Cascade at Postville, Beckman at MFL Mar-Mac, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Columbus.
Class A
District 2
North Union at Newman, Lake Mills at Saint Ansgar, West Hancock at North Butler, AGWSR at West Fork.
District 3
Hudson at Nashua-Plainfield, Grundy Center at North Tama, Wapsie Valley at BCLUW, AGWSR at West Fork.
8-Player
District 3
Riceville at Clarksville, West Central at Turkey Valley, Dunkerton at Janesville, Tripoli at Springville
District 4
Colo-Nesco at GMG, Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Janesville at Dunkerton.