High School Football: Friday, Oct. 14 Area Schedule

Class 5A Group 3

Bettendorf at Cedar Falls

Group 5

West at Dubuque Hempstead

Class 4A

District 2

Western Dubuque at Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah at East, Marion at Mason City.

Class 3A

District 3

West Delaware at Independence, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Center Point-Urbana, South Tama at Charles City.

Class 2A

District 3

New Hampton at Clear Lake, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City, Osage at Crestwood.

District 4

North Fayette Valley at Oelwein, Waukon at Union, Jesup at Dubuque Wahlert.

Class 1A District 3

Central Springs at Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall at Aplington-Parkersburg, South Hardin at Denver.

District 4

Cascade at Postville, Beckman at MFL Mar-Mac, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Columbus.

Class A

District 2

North Union at Newman, Lake Mills at Saint Ansgar, West Hancock at North Butler, AGWSR at West Fork.

District 3

Hudson at Nashua-Plainfield, Grundy Center at North Tama, Wapsie Valley at BCLUW, AGWSR at West Fork.

8-Player

District 3

Riceville at Clarksville, West Central at Turkey Valley, Dunkerton at Janesville, Tripoli at Springville

District 4

Colo-Nesco at GMG, Collins-Maxwell at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Janesville at Dunkerton.